CLEARWATER VALLEY — I am still on a high from laughing through the fun Kamiah Characters play, “Maid to Order”, two weeks ago. More live theater lies ahead in the Clearwater Valley School-aged children (public, private, home school) in the Kooskia area can audition for roles in the Missoula Children’s Theater (MCT) play, Rumpelstiltskin. MCT has adapted the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale into a musical.
In addition to the main roles – Rumpelstiltskin, Queen Beatrice and Clara, parts for gnomes, wizards and knights will be cast, with up to 50-60 kids in all. Aspiring actors should arrive at the Clearwater Valley Elementary gym at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Tryouts will last until 6 p.m. After Monday auditions, practices begin, continuing through the week with two shows – Friday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council is sponsoring MCT to bring the production to Kooskia. If parents have questions about the program, call Bailey, at 208-743-0392 or by email uylcbailey@gmail.com.
I had my first introduction to Missoula Children’s Theater when I was on the board of directors for the Salmon Arts Council, in the 1990s. Their model is brilliant, two professional actors/directors show up in a town, bringing the scripts, costumes and props. Add children and performance space and in five days, you have a show.
And more theater. When I stopped by Clearwater Valley High School last week, I saw Becky Ward, dashing into school for play practice. She has stepped up to direct CV’s spring play, “You Can’t Take It With You,” planned for mid-March, right around St. Patrick’s Day.
Speaking of St. Patrick’s Day, the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce is putting together a new event, a three-day Irish festival, with retired Irish dancer Dona Brown leading the charge. Brown wants to “turn Kamiah green” with a “pub crawl” to support local businesses in Stites, Kooskia and Kamiah (bus transport provided). A parade, fun run, leprechaun costumes, kids games, whisky sampling, food booths, Irish bands and more.
