CLEARWATER VALLEY — Activity abounded in Kooskia on Saturday, Feb. 19, beginning with the second and final Rumpelstiltskin performance at CVES on Saturday morning. Great to see 30-plus joyful kids, singing and dancing around the stage, in a musical adaptation of the classic Brother’s Grimm fairy tale. Splendid costumes adorned the children from wee ones playing bumblebees through high school kids in the king and queen roles. Clara, at two ages, villagers, knights, a court jester, wizards, gnomes, and the trickster Rumpelstiltskin (played by Missoula Children’s Theater [MCT] actor) rounded out the cast.
Putting on a costume and stepping onstage gives the kids a chance to be someone else for a while. Seeing the world from another point of view can help build empathy towards other people. I think we could all use a little of that magic right now.
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) funded the MCT to bring the show to Kooskia. UYLC’s Bailey Schuster, the local contact for MCT, loved how organized the actors and directors were.
As you might imagine it’s a pricey endeavor to pay two professional actors/directors, build the sets and costumes and transport it all. Whatever the cost, it is well worth it. Thank you UYLC for making this one of your priorities this year! A lot of happy kids, and proud parents and grandparents!
MCT travels to all 50 states. The National Endowment for the Arts, Montana Arts Council, and Cosmic Crisp Apple Brand (developed at Washington State University), all provide funding for MCT’s domestic tours.
Meanwhile, on the other side of town, school buses, pickups, and cars filled the CV high school parking lot for the district wrestling tournament. Clearwater Valley won convincingly, out of nine teams, with six CV wrestlers winning district championships in their weight classes. Great job district champions – Keyan Boller, Daring Cross, Anthony Fabbi, Jake Fabbi, Isaac Goodwin and Bass Myers. Five other CV wrestlers and three Kamiah wrestlers also qualified for the state meet in Pocatello this weekend. Great job coaches Martinez and Wilkins, for helping them get there. Good luck wrestlers!
With the end of regular season winter sports, spring sports start soon. Practice for high school boys’ baseball, girls’ softball, track and field for everyone, begins this Friday, Feb. 25, with competitions beginning around mid-March. Tennis and middle school track start dates will be announced soon.
Take me out to the ball game. CV activities director Allen Hutchens announced the first annual Southfork Slugfest is coming up March 24-26. Six teams will compete in games beginning on Thursday afternoon, March 24, continuing all day on Friday and Saturday. If the weather is decent, should be fun to watch!
While in Kooskia, I noticed a few positive Mountain View school levy signs popping up around town. Unfortunately, someone destroyed a pro-levy sign last week, near Clearwater. Pretty sad people can’t just disagree with someone’s expression of their first amendment rights. Destroying someone else’s property to make a point seems pathetic. We can do better than this and set a better example for children than tearing out signs. No camera was on site to catch the vandal this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.