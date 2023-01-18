Clearwater Valley News standing

Clearwater Valley

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Support the efforts to open the Kamiah swimming pool and keep it running. Attend the Save the Pool Crab Feed set for Jan. 26-28, Thursday-Saturday, at the Legion Hall, 618 Main Street. All three nights include dinner and entertainment, plus live music by the Brothers Grimm on Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m. each night.

Buy your tickets at the Kamiah Flower Shop at 511 Main Street, call 208-935-0200. They cost $40 on Thursday night, and $45 for Friday and Saturday. If you want to ensure that you sit with a group of family, friends or coworkers, you can reserve a table of ten for $10 per ticket.

