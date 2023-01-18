CLEARWATER VALLEY — Support the efforts to open the Kamiah swimming pool and keep it running. Attend the Save the Pool Crab Feed set for Jan. 26-28, Thursday-Saturday, at the Legion Hall, 618 Main Street. All three nights include dinner and entertainment, plus live music by the Brothers Grimm on Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m. each night.
Buy your tickets at the Kamiah Flower Shop at 511 Main Street, call 208-935-0200. They cost $40 on Thursday night, and $45 for Friday and Saturday. If you want to ensure that you sit with a group of family, friends or coworkers, you can reserve a table of ten for $10 per ticket.
Celebrate Mary Bishop’s 100th birthday at the Clearwater IOOF (Oddfellows) Lodge (Main Street in Clearwater) on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. If you know Mary, a longtime Clearwater area resident, stop by and wish her the best. She’s reaching a milestone few people do and is worth celebrating. Her family is coming in from all over for the party. I just celebrated my mom’s 90th birthday in Ohio a few months back. Everyone who came meant so much to her.
The following weekend, head back to Clearwater for the annual Grange Bazaar and Yard Sale, held on Sunday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Grange Hall. Do you have some items to sell? Call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465 to reserve a table for $10. The event is a fundraiser to maintain the 100-year-old Grange Hall, used for various community gatherings.
It’s a long trip to the upper reaches of the Lochsa River, a major tributary to the Clearwater Valley, but is normally a place for very reliable snow. Lolo Pass visitor Center is planning another Full Moon Event on Friday, Feb. 3: a moonlight ski, a telescope to view the moon and planets, and a Missoula-based band, the Pack Strings. Warm up with hot beverages in the center. Check out the Lolo Pass Visitor Center Facebook page for information. Want to enjoy more winter magic, the Lochsa Lodge at Powell has cabin rentals nearby.
If you want to play in the snow, head to Pierce for the Winter Festival on Feb. 3-4, with sledding and a bonfire on Friday night. Saturday, go for a snowshoe trek, ice man relay, snowball toss and snow figure making, some indoor activities, too, including crafts for kids. For information, look for Pierce Winter Festival on Facebook.
