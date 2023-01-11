CLEARWATER VALLEY — How about those Kubs? The Kamiah boys’ basketball team won in overtime against Potlatch over the weekend. The Kubs remain unbeaten in Whitepine League games. The Clearwater Valley wrestlers had a great weekend, too. They placed 2nd overall out of 18 teams at a big tournament in Joseph, Ore. Parker Olsen won the 132-pound class, and Bass Myers the 195-pound title. Glad to see these two teams having such great seasons. Winning isn’t everything but it sure is fun.
Back by popular demand, the Save the Pool Crab Feed returns to Kamiah. After a two-year break, the long-running winter event will be held at the Legion Hall on Jan. 26, 27 and 28. All three nights include dinner and entertainment. Tickets are $40 for Thursday night. Friday and Saturday nights include a live band, so tickets are $45. Buy your tickets at the Kamiah Flower Shop at 511 Main Street, call 208-935-0200. The quest to re-open the pool has been a long and expensive one, but many community members have dedicated time and energy to keep this dream alive.
