CLEARWATER VALLEY — If you know Mary Bishop, wish her a happy 100th birthday this weekend. Her family is hosting a surprise party on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It’s at the Clearwater IOOF (Odd Fellows) Lodge on Main Street in Clearwater. Great if you want to bring a card, but no gifts.

The following weekend, head back to Clearwater for the annual Grange Bazaar and Yard Sale, to be held on Sunday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Grange Hall. Do you have items to sell? Call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465 to reserve a table for $10. The event is a fundraiser to maintain the 100-year-old Grange Hall, used for various community gatherings.

