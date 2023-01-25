CLEARWATER VALLEY — If you know Mary Bishop, wish her a happy 100th birthday this weekend. Her family is hosting a surprise party on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It’s at the Clearwater IOOF (Odd Fellows) Lodge on Main Street in Clearwater. Great if you want to bring a card, but no gifts.
The following weekend, head back to Clearwater for the annual Grange Bazaar and Yard Sale, to be held on Sunday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Grange Hall. Do you have items to sell? Call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465 to reserve a table for $10. The event is a fundraiser to maintain the 100-year-old Grange Hall, used for various community gatherings.
The “Save the Pool” Crab Feed returns to Kamiah this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Legion Hall (618 Main Street). Buy your tickets at the Kamiah Flower Shop at 511 Main Street or call 208-935-0200. Tickets cost $40 for Thursday night, $45 for Friday and Saturday nights; doors open at 5 p.m. each night.
Although the city planned to open the pool last year, a delay in the arrival of some critical components prevented that. Let’s hope we will have the first splash in late spring this year!
Kamiah teacher Teresa Gorges and her Lego League robotics team, comprised of 4th to 6th graders, qualified for the north Idaho state meet in early February. This is the first year the kids have participated, so she is impressed her “rookie” team performed so well. They shared a demo of their robots and their missions during last week’s Kamiah School board meeting.
Speaking of local young people doing great things, I spoke with Caden Massey, the LCSC student body president (Massey is a 2018 Kamiah High school graduate). He and three other student body presidents pitched an idea for a new scholarship to support Idaho students. Governor Brad Little loved the idea, recognizing the student leaders in his State of the State speech and including it in his proposed budget. Time will tell if the state legislature will fund the scholarships. A story about Massey’s involvement will run in The Clearwater Progress.
If you like live theater, you’re in luck. I just heard that the Kamiah Characters (Kamiah High School’s theater group) are working on a new play that will premiere in February. Clearwater Valley High School is planning a musical theater production of “Grease” this spring. It’s a real treat to watch live theater, so watch for information on these performances.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.