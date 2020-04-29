CLEARWATER VALLEY -- Last week, I participated in church services and yoga on Facebook live, a Prairie River Library district meeting via Zoom and a Mountain View School District board meeting by conference call. A lot of us are learning new technologies or improving how we use them. While it is not the same as meeting in person, it’s better than nothing. MVSD acting superintendent Woodford reported that school is still very much in session until May 21. Teachers and other staff are developing lessons by synced online sessions, emails and/or hard copy assignments depending on whether the family has internet at home. The teachers are spending additional time to develop lessons in multiple formats to reach all the students. There have been some issues and frustration with this sudden shift away from classroom learning. Additional laptops have been donated for students without computers. Hot spots are being set up at the CVHS parking lot and Mountain View District office so students can access the Internet. Staff members are being flexible in trying to answer parents’ questions by connecting on the parents’ schedules, with phone calls as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late as 11 p.m. Hard copy lessons are delivered on the once per day bus runs or picked up at school Woodford noted, “The staff are doing amazing things and he couldn’t be more proud of them.”
I checked in with Heather Becker, Clearwater Valley Junior/Senior High School principal, later in the week. She shared that, “Yes, it has been a challenge but the teachers at CV are working extremely hard at providing students distance education. I am proud of all the efforts from staff to do what is needed for our students. Teachers are working harder and longer hours than before to ensure students are succeeding and getting needs met. We're just trying to do the best we can and be creative with activities and assignments we give students.”
On Saturday afternoon, I stopped by the Long Camp RV Park for the Idaho County sheriff’s candidates meet and greet. It is the first public gathering I’ve seen in a while in my Clearwater Valley column area. People seemed glad to be out and about with roughly 60 people attending. Republican candidate Doug Giddings and independent candidate Casey Zechmann participated. (Republican candidate Doug Ulmer did not attend because he was honoring a prior commitment that day.)
Giddings and Zechmann introduced themselves and answered questions. Topics ranged from Governor Little’s coronavirus order, resistance to mandatory vaccination, power struggles with other law enforcement agencies and county commission, of course guns and second amendment rights and the proper role of government in people’s lives. One audience member exclaimed that she believes a sheriff serves everyone in the county, not just the ones who vote for them.
I stopped at Connie’s curly fry stand for a burger and fries on my way out of Long Camp. She reopened for the season on April 1 and is doing well. Great to see her friendly face behind the counter. In other food news, Purdy’s Farm Table closed in early April for a few weeks, but re-opened the end of last week with a simplified menu for take-out breakfast from 9-10 a.m., and lunch from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and several outdoor tables.
The Idaho County elections group has sent out several thousand ballots to people who have requested them and working on sending more. If you haven’t requested a ballot, it’s not too late. When I vote, I look for candidates who value truth, behave ethically and are passionate about listening to and serving the public, (not just saying what they need to say to get elected, then only representing their own interests.) It seems like many people in the Clearwater Valley have a strong opinion on who they want for sheriff, judging from the proliferation of campaign signs and Facebook posts. One pasture fence along the South Fork Clearwater River has two sets of signs for each republican candidate- two for Ulmer, two for Giddings. I’m not sure if the landowners are undecided, open-minded or a split within the household?
One of the quizzes on Facebook lately, is which states each person has visited. For me it is 49 out of 50, only Florida eludes me. Everywhere I have traveled in our great country I have met some interesting people who are doing their best for themselves, their families and communities. I never cease to be amazed by the kindness of strangers. Whether trying to ride the subway in Washington D.C., catching a ferry to a remote Island off the coast of Georgia, lost in Seattle, getting my vehicle stuck in the Utah desert, hiking in South Dakota, people have stopped to answer questions, assist me, welcomed me into their homes. America is all 50 states, plus D.C. and territories like Guam and Puerto Rico. We in Idaho County are but a grain of sand in the 328 million people in this country. New York City alone has more people than Idaho, Montana, Washington, Oregon and Utah combined. For people who say “we’re not New York, or Seattle or California,” I disagree. I don’t believe there are good states and bad states, we are all one America. I am troubled when folks claim to be patriotic but disparage entire cities or states in other parts of the country. “It’s not about me, it’s about we” (New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.