CLEARWATER VALLEY — Only a few times a year are parking spots at a premium in the little burg of Clearwater. Cars and pickup filled the streets last Saturday for 100th birthday party for long-time resident Mary Bishop. Hundreds of people flocked to the Odd Fellows Lodge to honor Mary, enjoy lunch, cake and socializing. With the demise of the Groundhog Day breakfast the past few years, the gathering gave people the chance to come out of hibernation, meeting and greeting friends and neighbors.

After the party, I headed to Clearwater Valley High School to check out the big north south duals wrestling tournament. Why? Because I have never attended a wrestling event and I was curious. Plus, it is good for us to be open-minded and try new things.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments