CLEARWATER VALLEY — Only a few times a year are parking spots at a premium in the little burg of Clearwater. Cars and pickup filled the streets last Saturday for 100th birthday party for long-time resident Mary Bishop. Hundreds of people flocked to the Odd Fellows Lodge to honor Mary, enjoy lunch, cake and socializing. With the demise of the Groundhog Day breakfast the past few years, the gathering gave people the chance to come out of hibernation, meeting and greeting friends and neighbors.
After the party, I headed to Clearwater Valley High School to check out the big north south duals wrestling tournament. Why? Because I have never attended a wrestling event and I was curious. Plus, it is good for us to be open-minded and try new things.
During CVHS’s senior night last fall, several of the students did wrestling-related senior projects. I also learned from wrestler Meg’n Blundell that about half dozen girls came out for the sport this year, when it’s only been one. Lots of energy in the gym, with three mats going at once. Although it took me a bit to figure out the basics, I got drawn into the action. Fun to see a wrestler I recognized, senior Rayne Martinez, win a match!
•A reminder from Clearwater resident Susanne Smith that this Sunday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., is the indoor yard sale. The event is a fundraiser for the Clearwater Grange, where the event is held. Call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465 if you want to rent a table for $10 each to sell your stuff. Of course, people to shop and visit are also welcome. “It’s always a fun time!” Smith said.
•Although a bit of a drive, Pierce has a winter festival on Feb. 3-4. There will be sledding and a bonfire on Friday night, Feb. 3, and a snowshoe trek, ice man relay, snowball toss and snow figure making on Feb. 4, Saturday. Some indoor activities, too, including crafts for kids. For info look for Pierce Winter Festival on Facebook.
•For people wanting to stay indoors and create something, check out the Friends of the Kooskia Library barn quilt workshop set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-3. p.m. at the Kooskia Community Center. For a $10 registration fee you will get supplies and direction to complete a 16x16” barn quilt. Sign up at Kooskia Library by Feb. 16; it is limited to 12 people. Bring your own beverage and a dish to share for a potluck lunch.
•On Feb. 24, Friday, at 5:30 p.m., the UYLC Recovery will present a free, glass mirror etching! Participants can choose from three positive messages – “Hello Gorgeous,” “Stay Grateful” and “Kindness Matters.” Register by Tuesday, Feb. 7, by emailing uylcrecovery@gmail.com.
The event is geared for adults, but teens are welcome. Children younger than 13 must have an adult with them to participate. The event will be held at the K-6 Building on Hill Street, by the track, in Kamiah.
