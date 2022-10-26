Clearwater Valley News standing

Clearwater Valley

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Norma Staaf has voted! Call me a civic-minded person, but I like the pomp and circumstance of voting in person, going into the booth, getting the “I have voted” sticker. Although voting by mail is perfectly fine and legal, I prefer in-person voting. For people out in the Clearwater Valley and ridges, you may not make it to Grangeville very often. In case you’re not aware, you can vote early at the Idaho County Courthouse during regular hours through Friday, Nov. 4. Check Idaho County Election-Grangeville, ID Facebook page for voting updates or call 208-983-2751 for information.

It’s happening, the ground-breaking, or rather concrete-breaking, for Kamiah’s new skatepark began in the rain over the weekend, according to the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC). Jace Sams, a 2021 Kamiah High School graduate, instigated the skatepark for his senior project. He developed the project, fundraised and worked with designers after gaining the city council’s approval. (Sam served on the Youth Advisory Board of the UYLC during his high school years.) Grindline, a skatepark design and construction company, is on the job. What a great addition a skatepark will be for young people!

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments