CLEARWATER VALLEY — Norma Staaf has voted! Call me a civic-minded person, but I like the pomp and circumstance of voting in person, going into the booth, getting the “I have voted” sticker. Although voting by mail is perfectly fine and legal, I prefer in-person voting. For people out in the Clearwater Valley and ridges, you may not make it to Grangeville very often. In case you’re not aware, you can vote early at the Idaho County Courthouse during regular hours through Friday, Nov. 4. Check Idaho County Election-Grangeville, ID Facebook page for voting updates or call 208-983-2751 for information.
It’s happening, the ground-breaking, or rather concrete-breaking, for Kamiah’s new skatepark began in the rain over the weekend, according to the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC). Jace Sams, a 2021 Kamiah High School graduate, instigated the skatepark for his senior project. He developed the project, fundraised and worked with designers after gaining the city council’s approval. (Sam served on the Youth Advisory Board of the UYLC during his high school years.) Grindline, a skatepark design and construction company, is on the job. What a great addition a skatepark will be for young people!
Congratulations to three Clearwater Valley students – Wyatt Anderberg (3rd place), Dayton Mitzkus (6th place) and Evelyn Ward (11th place), plus, one Kamiah student – Charlee Denmark (9th place), for qualifying for the state cross-country meet this weekend in Lewiston.
With Thanksgiving only a month away, it’s time to think about pies. If you’re not into baking your own pies, the UYLC teens will be baking pies as a fundraiser for the teen center. The recently completed commercial kitchen at the Teen Center will get a workout for this event. Apple, pumpkin, very berry, cherry and maple pecan pie are available for order from Nov. 1-15. Pie pickup is on Nov. 21 and 22. These are take-and-bake pies, so your house will still fill with the sweet smell of baking. For information, email upriveruylc@gmail.com, call 208-743-4894 or look for Upriver Youth Leadership Council on Facebook.
But before Thanksgiving, it’s Halloween. Check out the Halloween Carnival and Haunted house on Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. in the CVHS south parking lot. It’s a fundraiser for the music department, so spend generously.
The second floor of the Kamiah Hotel (501 4th Street) will be transformed into a family-friendly haunted house from Friday, Oct. 27-Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-10 p.m. Cost is by donation with funds going to UYLC, which is partnering with the hotel for the event.
The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce invites all children in the Clearwater Valley to don their costumes and line up in front of the fire hall (515 Main Street) at 4:15 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. Judging begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by trick-or-treating at Main Street and other nearby businesses.
The chamber will award $25 in Kamiah bucks to the winner in each of seven categories: silliest, scariest, most creative, cutest, most unusual, best-dressed family, and the most amazing pet.
For more treats, you can take your kids to the Trunk or Treat at the Life Center Church (4432 Highway 12) from 5-7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.