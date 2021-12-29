CLEARWATER VALLEY — I hope everyone enjoyed the holidays. We had a peaceful Christmas at home, enjoying the quiet beauty of nature on walks and sitting on the porch. Plenty of indoor time near the wood stove, including a Zoom call with my side of the family back east. It’s not the same as being there, but fun nonetheless; a way to stay connected.
There’s been a lot of talk around the valley about boosting your body’s immunity by eating more healthfully and exercising. Although many people begin making changes after the holidays, I decided to start with some small changes in December. I added 50 squats every day to increase my leg strength, in addition to the hiking, spin biking, weightlifting and yoga that I do. It may not seem like much, but it’s the small changes that can be the easiest to sustain.
Before Christmas, we picked the last of the greens from the cold frame and enjoyed a few more salads. Also loving the tomato sauce from the 2021 bountiful tomato harvest. Now, it is time to browse the seed catalogs for garden 2022. Have you noticed the days are getting a few minutes longer each day?
Next week, I will highlight some of the new and old community events that happened in 2021.
Happy New Year!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.