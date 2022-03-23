CLEARWATER VALLEY — “The world isn’t crazy, just the people in it,” mused grandpa, (Axl Fairbanks) in the Clearwater Valley High School’s rendition of a 1930’s Broadway play, “You Can’t Take It With You.” Becky Ward, recently retired from the Forest Service, stepped up to fill the director role, although she hadn’t been in the theater world since her college days. Ward, the cast and crew, and others jumped in to help pull off a three-night run of this show.
I enjoyed watching this great bunch of teenagers getting into their roles. A fun story about a quirky family brought a lot of laughs from the audience and a more serious message about not being afraid to be who you are and follow your own path. It can be difficult to be the odd kid, the one who doesn’t fit in. Whether your race, religion, politics or hobbies go against the local grain, staying true to yourself is never easy at any age.
Kamiah's Irish festival this weekend brought green-clad people of all ages downtown. A fun run/walk, parade, games, music, dancing and vendor booths entertained. Mayor Betty Heater rode in a large John Deere tractor, as it’s the perfect color of Kelly green for the occasion.
Although the weather was iffy, people just seemed to relish being outdoors together. The Clearwater Valley Cloggers and Clearwater Pipe and Drum group provided some distinct culture. Irish and Scottish festivals seem to be a rare time that nobody seems to freak out about men and boys dressing in skirts.
In the vendor area, I stopped by a booth for a political candidate. I heard about the need for freedom. It seems being asked to change behavior during a global pandemic was too much. At some point, people just living by their own version of freedom can lead to anarchy.
Like many event organizers, Dona Brown, with the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, wished more people had come; she was pleased with the crowd who came. She also reported a grand time on Thursday night with 50-plus people joining in the St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl. Two buses transported the party crowd to six different drinking establishments in Stites, Kooskia and Kamiah.
Kamiah School District (KSD) has a new superintendent hired. Paul Anselmo, with eight years at the helm of West Bonner County School District 83, Priest River, Idaho, will begin July 1.
With spring break next week, the end of the school year is near for Clearwater Valley and Kamiah Schools.
On my Sunday morning hike, the neighborhood elk herd crossed my path as the dog and I watched in awe. What a wondrous time is spring, when all the trees are budding, the birds begin to sing!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.