CLEARWATER VALLEY — For those of you complaining there is nothing to do, an action-packed week awaits you in scenic, downtown Kamiah. It begins with Spudingo, a KHS class of 2023 fundraiser, with a baked potato bar and Bingo games beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 at the Kamiah Legion Hall.
The fun continues with the St. Patrick’s Day bus-supported pub crawl on Thursday, March 17, sponsored by Roscoe’s. For area teenagers, a dance is planned on Friday, March 18, at the Teen Center. On Saturday, March 18, the Chamber of Commerce plans to turn Kamiah Green with a Leprechaun fun walk/run at 9 a.m., a parade at 11 a.m., street games, vendor booths, and more in the afternoon. That night, the Clearwater Valley Rodeo Association will host their taco feed fundraiser, 4-8 p.m. at the Legion Hall.
Congratulations to the Kamiah Kubs boys’ basketball team for a great season, placing second in state! I’ve heard the semifinal matchup against Grace was a thriller. The Kubs overcame a 10-point deficit to win 42-40 through teamwork! In the final game, the Lapwai Wildcats won the championship convincingly against the Kubs. Great to see the video of Kubs fans lining up in town to welcome the Kubs team back to Kamiah on Saturday night.
By the time you read this, we will know if residents voted in favor or against the Mountain View school levy at the Tuesday, March 8 election. Strong feelings are evident from pro-public schools, pro-levy folks, and from anti-public schools and/or anti-levy, anti-property tax people. Some of the ‘no’ voters I hear from are not necessarily against kids and schools, they disagree with using a levy to help fund Mountain View schools. One thing that seemed clear in the last three months of debate on this is there is a lot of agreement that the state legislature should be doing more. They have a duty under Idaho’s constitution to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free, common schools.”
March 8 was also International Women’s Day, celebrating the achievement of women around the world, past, present and future. We hear a lot about our local teenagers’ accomplishments in sports and less about academics. Young women will be valedictorians at both Kamiah and Clearwater Valley High Schools again this year. Congratulations CV co-valedictorians, Emma Knapton and Cora Maybach-Swift, and KHS co-valedictorians, Emma Godwin and Delaney Beckman. Knapton has been a leader in student government. For her senior project, she used her artistic skills to produce an animated film about fire protection. Maybach-Swift wrote numerous articles about school activities for local newspapers for her senior project. Godwin and Beckman both volunteered at Kamiah Fire Rescue through the cadet program for their senior projects. This included participating in extensive training as well as going along on calls. Watch for future articles about them as we get closer to graduation.
