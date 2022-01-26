CLEARWATER VALLEY — On Saturday morning, I noticed some sort of construction activity at the Harpster Hole parking area. We stopped to check it out on our way home. My first guess was the installation of a porta-potty. Nope, the site’s new owners, the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game, installed a metal stairway to make it easier for people to get down and up the South Fork Clearwater riverbank.
On Sunday, I went back with my camera to take a picture of the stairs because that’s what correspondents do. Not much new happens in Harpster, so it’s fun to have something to report. I noticed three guys fishing there. I’m sure the crisp, blue sky, the sunny day drew them in more than the new stairs, but they climbed them, nonetheless. The staircase isn’t the most attractive thing I have ever seen but it seems quite sturdy and low maintenance, set in concrete at both ends. Sometimes form follows function and it beats having to scramble up and down a muddy, eroded bank.
The Kamiah Characters invite you to their winter play, Jan. 26-28 (Wed.-Fri.), “Maid to Order.” The curtain goes up at 6:30 p.m. each night in the school multi-purpose room, on 9th St, lasting until 8 p.m. $5 for adults and $3 for students. It is a family-friendly, light comedy.
Last week, Angel Dominguez, from CVHS was featured on KLEW news as the CCI Speer Academic Athlete. This week, Lukas Krogh, a Kamiah High School senior, was the pick for this honor. Each Thursday KLEW features a local high school senior who “shines in and out of the classroom.” Krogh has a 3.93 GPA. He is really enjoying his calculus class this year because he has a great teacher who explains things well. Before high school graduation, he will graduate from LCSC with an associate degree in liberal arts, after focusing on dual college credit classes. He plays basketball, runs track, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Last year’s Wild West Kooskia Days was the 67th annual. It included a parade, old-fashioned logging show, a tug of war across the river, horseshoe competition, live auction, live music, family movie night, and more. Did you have fun at Kooskia Days last summer? Do you want to help make sure this event happens again in summer 2022? Ashley Walker, leader of the Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce, welcomes new volunteers and new ideas. Like many organizations, a small number of people do the lion’s share of the work. If you want to get involved with this great community event, come to the next chamber meeting in the back room at Kooskia Café on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.