CLEARWATER VALLEY — The 4th of July festivities on the Clearwater Valley High School grounds drew a crowd of excited youngsters, leaving some parents rushing to keep up. The event, sponsored by Freedom Northwest Credit Union, included many bouncy features. The foam pit proved to be a hit on a hot day, with pure joy on the kids’ faces as they covered themselves in bubbles.
Earlier in the weekend, construction began on the pavilion at the new community park in Stites. Although I knew that a pavilion was in the works, I did not anticipate the massiveness of the beams used in the timber frame construction. The Pleasant Valley Log Homes family - Dionne Wells, Terry Sanford, their children, Sheldon and Syringa, plus key staff - Scott Hill and Abby Beard, were all there to make it happen. Jeremy Wells operated the boom truck. Mayor Cathey, Deb Howard and Lucky Brandt rounded out Saturday’s group. I am anxious to see the finished product, once the roof is on. Mayor Cathey said the project has been in the works for three years, with many grants and partnerships along the way. Great to see people taking pride!
Check out the new park at Stites Days, next weekend. The festivities begin Friday, July 9, at 5 p.m. for tacos, with Bingo at 6 p.m. On Saturday, July 10, the Brandt family, who recently sold Stites Hardware, after nearly 60 years, will be the grand marshals for the parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, includes horseshoes, egg toss, cornhole, duck races and kids’ games, then karaoke at night.
Another event this weekend is the Clearwater Valley Aero Club’s Kamiah Fly-In, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Kamiah airport. Pilots will provide free introductory flights for youth ages 8-17, with a parent/guardian. Call 208-935-8551.
The Tahoe Ridge QRU is sponsoring a poker run for ATVs, UTVs and dirt bikes on Saturday, July 10, beginning at 9 a.m. with completion by 2 p.m. Register at 507 Red Fir Road. Call 208-935-8065.
Ginger Busta will have her annual gathering of English Shepherds at her place, about 5 miles up Harris Ridge Road. These dogs will be showing off their barnyard agility skills and other tricks. Call Ginger at 208-926-7911.
Nez Perce Days will be Friday afternoon and Saturday, with a fun run, softball and basketball tournaments, the historical society, school, library and teen center open house and live music at 8 p.m. on both nights.
There is some excitement brewing in the valley as more people are talking about the upcoming film “Waking up in Idaho”, scheduled to begin filming next month. Back in the spring, Jonny Lewis, an independent filmmaker who lives in Michigan, decided to shoot his first feature length film in the Clearwater Valley and surrounding area. It is a comedy about the challenges of two teenagers and their foster parents. Lewis has been in the area for the past two months, meeting people and scouting out scene locations.
I am enjoying watching the updates on his “Waking Up in Idaho” Facebook page and seeing our area through his eyes. Last weekend, he cast Nicole (Nikki) Bashaw, of Kamiah, in the role of Anna, a Nez Perce teenager in foster care. Lara Heidtman Smith, Mike Smith, and their youngest daughter, Maddie, of Lowell, will also join in a family scene.
Earlier in the week, Lewis stopped at the Pit Stop gas station in Kamiah and unexpectedly met the mayor, Betty Heater. Lewis described her as “very cool” and enthusiastic about the film. He fell in love with fry bread tacos at the Hogsback Deli, stopped at the Kamiah Flower Shoppe, panned for gold in the Salmon River, went on a horseback trail ride near Dixie with Boulder Creek Outfitters. He also met Chase Haight at the feed store in Kamiah, who he described as that “lanky, laid back, local cowboy” and lined him up to play a riding instructor. Lewis expects filming to begin in late August.
