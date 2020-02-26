CLEARWATER VALLEY -- The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) is offering a spring session of the Strengthening Families Program beginning on March 4. This is a free, 14-week interactive workshop for parents and children ages 6 to 11. The weekly 2-½ hour sessions are designed to improve relationships between parents and children and include games, discussions and shared activities. Each session begins with a nutritious group meal (with help from local churches).
Youth and adults will meet separately after dinner with the youth focusing on setting goals, appreciating their parents and how to deal with peer pressure while parents will discuss showing love, setting limits, making house rules and encouraging good behavior. Families will meet as a group for part of each session and work on a team building activity. Childcare is available for children under age six for families participating in the program. Trained facilitators Trena Schlieper, Jennifer Heitman and Tina Brotnov will lead the program.
Some people may scoff at the idea that someone else could help them to manage their own family, but for those open to some new ideas and strategies, the program can help families communicate better. Research on the effectiveness of the program shows that youth who participated in the program had lower rates of alcohol and drug use and fewer behavioral problems in school. Contact Sharlene Johnson at UYLC if you have questions or to register for the session 208-743-0392 or by e-mail upriverylc@gmail.com .
After recovering from the Groundhog Day feast the little town of Clearwater is gearing up for their next events.
The Clearwater QRU is planning its second annual spaghetti feed fund-raiser on March 14 from 4-7 p.m. They are hoping to raise enough money this year to purchase an automatic lift gurney to make it easier and safer to load patients. Dinner includes spaghetti, garlic bread, dessert and beverage. A silent auction, raffles and a bake sale will round out the evening. Call Nancy Sutton at 208-926-0169 for questions or to donate an auction or raffle item.
With spring on its way, the Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will begin their monthly meetings on Saturday, March 7, to begin planning for Elk City Wagon Road Days in July, and other spring and summer activities. The meeting at the Clearwater Grange runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including a potluck lunch. Anyone is welcome to attend.
After going for a run and recycling in Kooskia on Saturday, I tried the new Hogsback Deli and Ice Cream in Kamiah. I enjoyed a warm specialty sandwich with pastrami and melted swiss with optional sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on rye. They offer “build your own” sandwiches, a daily soup, a breakfast bagel sandwich, ice cream and milkshakes. The deli is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located on Highway 12.
This Saturday is Leap Day, Feb. 29. Why do we have leap year every four years? Apparently, it takes 365.2422 days for earth to complete one orbit of the sun. Since our calendar only has whole days, we need a rebalancing every four years. We call it leap year because each date on the calendar jumps ahead two days instead of the usual one day.
I know of two events coming up on Feb. 29. VFW Post No. 5407 welcomes you to their chili cookoff and lunch at the VFW, located at 3376 Tamarack (off 7 Mile Road) on the outskirts of Kamiah. If you want to enter your favorite chili, all entries should be at the post by 10 a.m., with judging at 10:15 a.m., and prices for 1st, 2nd and 3rd best chili. Chili eating begins at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch is free to all veterans and by donation for everyone else. Call Gary for info at 208-935-7925.
Also on Feb. 29th, Clearwater Cultures is offering a free workshop called “Why Probiotics in Home, Garden and Farm?” which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Clearwater IOOF hall. They are hoping to raise local awareness about probiotics and microbiomes and a venue for sharing ideas and recipes. Multiple presenters will discuss growing microbial cultures for family, home, livestock, soil, farm and orchard care. Culture starts such as water kefir, milk kefir, spelt bread culture and vinegar will be available for a small donation. A probiotic lunch is available for $5 per person. RSVP for lunch to clearwatercultures@gmail.com or call 208-926-7371. Should be an interesting workshop.
