CLEARWATER VALLEY — After a few days of unseasonably hot weather at the end of last week, I spent a rainy, Saturday morning watching the Clearwater Valley Rams and Kamiah Kubs Middle School kids in their fourth and final track meet of the season. The rain didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of the competitors who ran, jumped, vaulted, hurdled and threw their hearts out. A few hours in, the clouds thinned, and they had a mostly dry couple of hours.
Kamiah is doing something right with their pole vaulters. They won three of six medals, winning both the boys’ and girls’ competitions. I’ve heard that rainy days are a challenge for any of the jumping sports, but especially hard for pole vaulters for whom timing and good footing are critical to launch themselves skyward. After the 2nd and 3rd place finishers topped out at 6’6” height, Kubs 7th grader, Gavin Schoening, kept upping the bar clearing to a 7’10” to win. Kubs 6th grader, Lawson Landmark, was 3rd in the pole vault. Kubs 8th grader, Maddy Hammond, won the girls’ competition at 5’6”, as the girls hurried to get through their vaults as more storm clouds brewed. Hammond was also 2nd in shotput.
Kubs distance runner, 8th grader, Jack Engledow, placed 1st in the 1,600, 2nd in the 800 meters, plus part of the 2nd place 4 X 400 relay along with Schoening, Tomas Gonzalez and Todd Roberts. CV 8th grader, Tiago Pickering, won the 200 and the long jump and placed 2nd in the 100. Kubs 7th grader, Emily Puckett, won the 200 meters, 400 meters and placed 2nd to CV 7th grader, Megan Myers, in the long jump. Fun to watch the whole meet and run into some old friends and former coworkers from Grangeville.
The last time I stopped in Stites for a pizza, I noticed a couple of Pleasant Valley Log Homes signs at the downstream end of the Stites Hardware Store building. It looks like some remodeling going on, curious to see what happens next. Although Pleasant Valley Log Homes had their humble beginnings in Pleasant Valley, they moved to the outskirts of Stites when they expanded their operations a few years back.
Excitement is in the air with upcoming senior night and graduation at CV and Kamiah and summer vacation on the horizon.
