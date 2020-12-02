CLEARWATER VALLEY —This time of year, we hear a lot about supporting local businesses. One that could really use your business right now is Purdy’s Farm Table Restaurant, at 18 Main Street, Kooskia. Someone backed a vehicle through their front window over Thanksgiving. They are hoping repairs can happen this week, but the front door is not operable. Until the building is fixed, they are offering a scaled down “back door alley menu”, available curbside behind the restaurant. Food pickup available Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Their menu is posted on their Facebook page. Breakfasts include several omelets, biscuits and gravy or ham steak. Lunches include various burgers, chicken strips, fish and chips, chef salad or chicken salad and homemade pie. Call 208-926-0137 to order a meal. Gift certificates also available.
When I drove into Kamiah last week, I headed up towards the cemetery to see the new Forest Service building construction. A decade ago, around the time I moved to Harpster, Forest Service leadership decided to combine the Nez Perce and Clearwater National Forests into a mega-forest as a cost-saving measure. The controversy and angst of the decision that plagued the workforce and some local people seems to have waned. After using an old district office and two houses as office space, construction started earlier this year for a new building.
The old house where I worked for the last few years of my 32-year Forest Service career is gone, the site levelled and the walls of the new building are up. Memories came back of some of the dedicated people I worked with, the arguments we had trying to advocate for the views of people in the community and further afield. At times, I fought hard to include the perspective of people I disagreed with because their opinions mattered, and the National Forests belong to all of us. One thing that was instilled in me from the time of my original oath of office was the nature of public service, the concept of behaving in a way that was beyond reproach, not just following the law but behaving ethically. Although I didn’t always meet that standard, I kept it in mind.
It drives me crazy when elected leaders at local, state and national level don’t take their responsibilities very seriously. Some appear to run for office to push their agenda for their own benefits and forget that they work for all of us. I value honesty and integrity, even when it is difficult. I think it is up to us to challenge our elected leaders, let them know when we disagree with their decisions, offering alternatives, talking and listening.
On Thanksgiving, we had fun on a Zoom call with my side of the family, lively and energetic, with people talking over each other. A simple dinner including a local roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and homemade wine. Later phone calls with the other side of the family. We are enjoying the low winter light, the wildlife, the quiet and filled with gratitude that we can live here.
I hope you can also find peace in the stillness.
