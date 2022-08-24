CLEARWATER VALLEY — I have considered entering things in the open class at the Idaho County Fair for the last decade. This year, I finally got it together and entered a few photos, winning a blue ribbon in the advanced random people with “dancing at Wispin’iitpe,” taken at an event near Lolo Pass this summer.

In recent years I have put up an information booth and entered the parade, but never entered open class anything. Fun to be a little more involved and, of course, a good excuse to take a close look at some wonderful photos in the group. Next up, the Lewis County Fair is set for Sept. 29-Oct. 2. It will be a little strange holding it in Cottonwood, instead of Nezperce, but the collapse of the fair barn under heavy snow loads last winter made it necessary.

