CLEARWATER VALLEY — I have considered entering things in the open class at the Idaho County Fair for the last decade. This year, I finally got it together and entered a few photos, winning a blue ribbon in the advanced random people with “dancing at Wispin’iitpe,” taken at an event near Lolo Pass this summer.
In recent years I have put up an information booth and entered the parade, but never entered open class anything. Fun to be a little more involved and, of course, a good excuse to take a close look at some wonderful photos in the group. Next up, the Lewis County Fair is set for Sept. 29-Oct. 2. It will be a little strange holding it in Cottonwood, instead of Nezperce, but the collapse of the fair barn under heavy snow loads last winter made it necessary.
I spent a few hours at the Chief Lookingglass Pow-wow in Kamiah on Saturday, Aug. 20; always a wonder. Watching the dancers moving with their feathers, quills and furs, from the natural world and bright colored ribbons and shawls. The beat from large drums and the singing set the pace for the dancers. It’s beautiful and mesmerizing to watch.
School begins for Kamiah on Monday, Aug. 29, and Clearwater Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Soon after school begins, the annual Big Cedar Homemakers Navajo Taco Feed is happening at the historic Big Cedar Schoolhouse on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m. If you are new to the area or just haven’t been, put this one on your calendar. It’s a lovely, little one-room schoolhouse, lovingly maintained by a group of neighborhood women. Only $7.50 for adults and $5 for children under 12. The smell of cedar trees, socializing and sampling fry bread tacos – in both savory main course and dessert versions. In addition to eating and socializing, items will be raffled. All profits from the event go to maintain the building and grounds.
Barbecue Days, the last major summer community event, is coming up on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. The free barbecue dinner from the Chamber of Commerce is how the event begins. Other events include a parade, karaoke, a street dance, a teen dance at the teen center, a youth zone with bounce features and other energetic kids’ activities, art, quilt and classic car shows, all school reunions, a beer garden and more. Applications for vendors and parade entries are due by Friday, Aug. 26. If you don’t see a poster, information is on the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook or call 208-935-2290.
