CLEARWATER VALLEY — It’s that time of year when people think about a fresh start, and make resolutions to improve their physical, mental and emotional health. On a whim, I decided to join a group of local women on a 75-day challenge, that began on Sunday. Each of us have committed to making changes in our eating habits, ramping up exercise time and intensity, drinking more water and taking photographs. Sharing tips and encouraging each other on a closed Facebook group make up the support group aspect and hopefully some group exercise outings. For anyone trying to take on a New Year’s resolution, I encourage you to not go it alone. Find someone you can talk to or message, to keep you accountable. Find a friend or a group to meet once a week for a walk. Dogs can be great motivators; they are always ready to go do something. My day normally begins with the morning ball toss with Finn, while the coffee is brewing. Since our dog is decidedly not a retriever, I only need to throw the ball once. We then launch into a spirited game of keep away with me chasing him, waving my arms maniacally. Gets me moving and always makes me smile. Makes him smile, too!
Last week, I talked with both Rey Mireles, the Stites mayor, and Betty Heater, the Kamiah mayor, about their cities’ accomplishments in the past year and their goals for the year ahead. Both impressed me with their enthusiasm and obvious pride in their communities. Stites completed the replacement of its sewer system and is now launching into replacing their water system in the year ahead. The state highway department replaced the culverts at the base of Stites Canyon Creek, which will hopefully alleviate flooding.
Kamiah combined their fire and EMS programs under a new full-time fire-rescue chief, hired six crew members and are now up to 27 volunteers. The reopening of the long-closed Kamiah swimming pool is one step closer to reality as the city awarded a contract and work began this fall. The pool is expected to open by June 2021.
As we move into the year ahead, I encourage people to step up for public service, volunteer work and organizing new community activities. In the spirit of John F. Kennedy, “Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.