CLEARWATER VALLEY — The new Stites City Park, at the corner of Main and Bridge streets, is progressing with the addition of a beautiful, metal cut-out sign produced by students of Nezperce High School. The fence has been removed in front since the grass is established now. Volunteers have planted several trees, including a new town Christmas tree. The park is located on a city-owned vacant lot where the Stites Community Center stood until it was condemned and torn down in 1996. Concrete sidewalks and a pad for a picnic shelter were poured last fall. Other planned improvements include a picnic shelter, picnic tables, benches and interpretive signs chronicling Stites history. In addition to seed money from the City of Stites, Avista Corp., Freedom Northwest Credit Union, Arbor Day Foundation and the Valley Garden Club have all contributed to the park.
A group of Stites volunteers had a vision to replace a weedy vacant lot with a small park. This is a great example of the city boosterism we see in all our little towns. From picking up trash, developing parks to organizing community events like Barbecue Days, Kooskia Days, Stites Days, Elk City Wagon Road days and the Harpster Christmas program, a relatively small group of people working together can make a big difference in a community.
We were looking through the real estate ads the other day and saw that the historic Woodland School building is for sale. Located in scenic “downtown” Woodland. This dates to the days where local landowners provided land and buildings for schools and people rallied to support them. According to the historic schoolhouses’ brochure, written by retired teachers, it ceased being used as a school in 1967 but was periodically used for community activities since then.
Dana Lohrey, a Clearwater community historian, recounts in his Clearwater Idaho history book that in the early years the Clearwater school was funded by the tax revenue of the Clearwater Saloon. The duration of time that the school was in operation apparently depended on the level of thirst of local people. This funding model ended abruptly in 1909 when the fine citizens voted the town “dry” in May of 1909. It seems like we are still struggling to find a way to fund our schools.
Speaking of young people, the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) is in full swing with their summer activities. Tween Time for area youth, going into grades 3-6, is happening every Wednesday and Friday from noon-2 p.m. this summer. The teenagers and adult staff lead the young kids in creative crafts, games, etc. To encourage kids from the Kooskia area to participate in Tween Time the center is offering free transportation from and to the Kooskia store, Skyline Dr. and the Life Center. Tween Time is free, but registration is required in advance for transportation.
With the end of school for the season, the Teen Center is now open seven days a week from 2-10 p.m. for teenagers.
The UYLC is once again offering a free bus trip to the Silverwood theme park on June 27. Discount tickets ($25) and meal plans ($15) are available. Kids 13 and under must have an adult accompany them. If you have questions about UYLC or any of their activities, call 208-743-0392. Watch the UYLC Facebook page for new activities and updates.
