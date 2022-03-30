CLEARWATER VALLEY — The Kooskia Teen Center opens today, Wednesday, March 30! After months of planning, cleaning, painting and updating the former Purple Feather Smoke shop building at 109 S. Main, it is ready. Although the Kamiah Teen Center has always welcomed Kooskia area teens, now they will have their own. Watch for a grand opening for the public on Friday, April 8.
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) needs a few new staff members to help the Kooskia Teen Center thrive. Interested in working there? The UYLC wants people “able to empathize with the teen experience and work to create fun meaningful, and inclusive spaces for all teens to thrive,” according to a Facebook post. Evening and weekend shifts are part of the deal, competitive wages and time off. Email a resume to uylcbailey@gmail.com or stop by the Kamiah Teen Center at 405 Main Street.
CVHS activities director Allen Hutchens reports a successful “South Fork Slugfest” baseball tournament with three days of games. The Clearwater Valley team placed third out of six teams.
Also happening in Kooskia, beginning April 8, the Friends of the Kooskia Library invite you to shop their huge selection of books, plus puzzles and movies. The sale will span four days due to the huge size of their collection of donated books. Normally an annual sale, they have not held one for several years, so the book donations have piled up.
Fiction will be alphabetized by author’s names while nonfiction will be arranged by subject to make it easier to look for specific books of interest. Paperback books are only 25 cents, with hardback books, movies and puzzles for 50 cents each.
The sale begins Friday, April 8, 3-6 p.m. at the Kooskia Community Center at 26 S. Main St. in Kooskia. It continues Saturday, April 9, 8 a.m.-noon. It reopens Monday, April 11, and Tuesday, April 12, from 3-6 p.m. All money raised goes to support the Kooskia Community Library.
Last Wednesday night, I watched a candidate forum in advance of the April 2 Nez Perce Tribal Executive Council (NPTEC) primary. The eight candidates running for three seats talked about their family backgrounds, their philosophy, and what they hoped to focus on for their people.
It’s really refreshing to listen to people running for office talking about real issues people face in their daily lives and not the made-up issues that have permeated even school board elections in recent years. No scare tactics or bashing of other candidates, just laying out who they are, where they have come from, and what they hope to focus on, if elected.
Meanwhile, in Clearwater, the Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road will have their monthly meeting on Saturday, April 2, at the Clearwater Grange Hall at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch. The group honors the area’s history and welcomes new volunteers to help with their spring and summer events.
