CLEARWATER — When I stopped by Kamiah Elementary School (KES) the other day, I checked out the scarecrows that each of the KES classes decorated. The scarecrow contest was a fund-raiser for the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) in Kamiah. The teen center youth put together scarecrow “blanks” and various people and businesses around town bought them to decorate. It added some fun autumn decorations around town, too.
At the base of the scarecrows, in front of KES, are painted river rocks. I think they have been there for a few years, but I hadn’t really looked at them before. Kids have painted them in bright colors and added encouraging words on them like “forgive”, “hope”, and “be kind”. If this is part of the social emotional learning that some people are freaking out about, well, sign me up. It’s a lovely rock garden and fun to check out the messages from the students. Lots of good thoughts there.
More good news from the UYLC, plans are in the works to open a second teen center in Kooskia next month. Although some Clearwater Valley junior and senior high school kids spend time at the Kamiah Teen Center, opening a Kooskia center will make it a lot easier for Kooskia kids to spend time in.
Idaho County Recycling in Kooskia is taking a pause while the operation is relocated to the newly opened Simmons Sanitation Kooskia Old Pole Yard Community Drop-Off Site on Thenon St. Once the transition is complete, people will be able to recycle anytime the Pole Yard site is open, making it more convenient to take recyclables and nonrecyclables to the same place.
