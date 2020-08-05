CLEARWATER VALLEY -- In my quest to learn more about different types of local foods and growers, I caught up with Melissa Knapton, the Kooskia Farmers’ Market manager. Knapton sells microgreens at her “Ten Blue Bird Acres” booth. I asked her how she began growing microgreens. They piqued her interest when she saw chefs adding them as garnishes to restaurant meals. She learned how nutritious they are and began experimenting with them in her kitchen. Knapton is a personal trainer, so in addition to making healthy food choices for her family, she advises clients about foods. Microgreens have up to 40 times more nutrients than full sized plants, according to Knapton.
Unlike sprouts, which are grown in water, Knapton grows her microgreens in a peat moss mixture. She grows them indoors on a lighted plant rack so she can control the temperature, humidity and insects, plus grow them year-round. The sunflower and sweet pea flavors have proven the most popular with market customers. She also grows broccoli, arugula, purple, daikon and wasabi radish microgreens and a mixed salad spicy mix.
Since she introduced them to the Kooskia Farmers’ Market three years ago, she has found a loyal following of regular customers, plus incidental customers who are curious enough to try them. In addition to her microgreens, she sells lettuce, spinach and swiss chard at her “greens-focused” booth. This year she also began selling at the Moscow Farmers’ Market twice a month. People there are more familiar with microgreens and stop by her booth looking for an ingredient to add to a recipe.
Knapton recommends eating microgreens raw, added to salads and sandwiches as a flavor enhancement. She also adds them to eggs, dries them to a powder for smoothies, and uses them to make pesto.
When I questioned Knapton about her “Ten Blue Bird Acres” name, she explained that it was an easy decision since she, and her husband, Brandon, own 10 acres on Bluebird Lane.
Knapton hopes to expand her microgreen business by selling through a subscription program for weekly buyers. This would enhance her ability to grow microgreens to order, based on each customer’s flavor choices. Since the microgreens are delicate, they last about seven days, so are best bought locally, according to Knapton. She would like to offer them for sale in local stores. She hopes to further encourage the local foods movement by offering farm-to-table dinners at 10 Bluebird Acres in the future.
Watch for Knapton at the Kooskia farmers market each Thursday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Also look for her on Instagram and Facebook- Ten Blue Bird Acres.
