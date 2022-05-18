CLEARWATER VALLEY — Congratulations to the Clearwater Valley Rams boys’ baseball team for winning their first ever district championship. They went into districts as the 6th seed and ended in 4th with a blow-out 14-0 win over Prairie.
The Kamiah Kubs boys track team won their 1A district meet. A lot of impressive performances but 11th grader Brady Cox won three individual events – 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump.
State tournaments for baseball, track/field and tennis are all happening this weekend. Good luck at state, Rams and Kubs!
It’s time for the annual Clearwater Cemetery spring cleanup on Saturday, May 21 at 9 a.m., according to Patsy Hunter. She reports the grass has been mowed but a lot of weed whacking is needed. (Bring your own weed whacker if you have one.) Other chores involving hand tools will also be completed. They will gather at 9 a.m. and work for about two-three hours, depending on how many people come. It will happen rain or shine but hoping for shine this year. Call Patsy at 208-926-7355 if you have questions.
This week is both National Police Week (proclaimed in 1962 by President Kennedy) and Emergency Medical Services Week (proclaimed in 1974 by President Ford). It seems like our Lewis County, Idaho County, Nez Perce Tribal law enforcement, Kamiah Fire Rescue and Kooskia Ambulance have faced increasing challenges these past few years. I encourage you to take a minute to reflect on what these folks do each day to keep us safe, and thank them!
It’s been great to see new people, as young as high school age, taking the EMR course, going out on runs and saving lives. Some younger hires in law enforcement, too. It’s important to keep the pipeline of trained people.
