CLEARWATER VALLEY —Last Thursday night, I attended the Kamiah Fire- Rescue’s (KFR) Stop-the-Bleed, Hands-only CPR, etc. course at the fire hall, offered free to the community. A crowd ranging in age from six to mid-70s joined in the most engaging, practical lifesaving skills class I have ever seen. KFR Chief Bill Arsenault and paramedic Dan DeMarco, with years of experience between them, kept it real, offering practical advice and lots of time for people to practice with help from KFR volunteers. Many teenagers and young families attended this session. KFR sure packed a lot into a two-hour class. Great to see KFR train people to help themselves and each other until an ambulance arrives.
Many community events, both large and small are starting to happen this summer. It seems that with the big 4th of July hoopla in Grangeville, events in the valley mostly begin the next weekend, although it looks like UYLC is planning something in Kooskia on July 4th.
So far, the weekend of July 10, I have heard about Stites Days; Kamiah airport fly-in and free young eagle flights for kids and teenagers; a gathering of English Shepherd dogs and their people, complete with agility demonstrations and tricks. A Tahoe poker run planned for dirt bikes, ATV’s and UTV’s, beginning at Red Fir Road, as a fund-raiser for the Tahoe Quick Response Unit. Nez Perce Prairie Days is all weekend long with various sporting, eating, parading and museum activities. All of that is planned for the weekend of July 10.
Later in the month, the otherwise sleepy streets of Clearwater come alive with the Elk City Wagon Road days celebration on July 17 and 18, with activities in town on Saturday and an adventure trip on the old Wagon Road on Sunday. There’s also a Kamiah Kiwanis Club poker run for street legal vehicles. The month of July will end with Kooskia Days, July 29-31, this year including a logging show. Look for updates.
We have started to see beautiful, little whitetail deer fawns on our property recently. The other evening, as we sat on the porch enjoying a cold beverage, three does and a fawn sauntered down the trail from the orchard, suddenly dropping onto the road just below us. Our cat, Jerry, happened to be hunkered down nearby waiting to pounce on a passing rodent. One of the does spotted him, charged him, then all three surrounded him. Tommy and Bobby, the other cats, dashed into the woodshed for cover while Jerry managed to dart between the stomping deer into a hole in the blackberry bushes. The lovely fawn and two does wandered off, but the third doe needed a little encouragement from me to move away from Jerry’s hiding spot. About ten minutes later Jerry emerged unscathed.
I am not sure what the doe thought a 13-year-old, 10-pound cat would do to a fawn, but she wasn’t taking any chances. Never silence your roar, Jerry!
