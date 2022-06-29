CLEARWATER VALLEY — It appears our spring rains have ended, and vegetation is drying out fast. That time of year for outdoor fun and enjoying the rivers, but also fire season.
If you need some advice on how to reduce fire risk around your house, the University of Idaho (U. of I.), Clearwater County Extension is bringing a free class at the Kooskia Community Center. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend ‘Preparing for the 2022 Wildfire Season: Reducing Wildfire Risk to Your Home & Outbuildings,’ planned for Thursday, July 14, from 6-7:30 p.m. The instructors encourage people to sign up in advance, so they know how many handouts to print, but you are welcome to come even if you didn’t sign up early.
Sponsored by Friends of the Kooskia Library, this workshop is designed to give property owners practical information to help make their properties more likely to survive wildland fires. The U. of I. event flyer advises most rural property owners in North Central Idaho have the potential to be affected by wildland fire, not just those who live “in the forest.” Burning embers from large wildfires can travel great distances and are one of the biggest threats to structures.
Last Saturday, I traveled to the far upper reaches of the Clearwater Valley, to Packer Meadows near Lolo Pass. The Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest and Nez Perce Tribe hosted a Traditional Place Name and Camas in Bloom Ceremony at Packer Meadows. The two governments are working together to add the traditional Nimiipuu place names to national forest signs in key places of cultural importance to the Nimiipuu. The name wispin’iitpe, ‘as one travels out of the timber upon, coming over the divide,’ was added to the Packer Meadows sign.
The flowering blue camas in the meadow formed the focus of the program, including remarks from Forest Service officials and tribal leaders. Drum color guard, an Appaloosa horse parade, friendship dance, drumming and gifting were included. We even had a chance to sample roasted camas. A great turnout of people enjoyed the day, gathering in friendship.
The approach of the 4th of July is a time of reflection on what freedom means. For me, it is more than flag-waving and fireworks. Living in a free society means sharing responsibility. It is accepting the results of an election, even when your guy lost, respecting the rule of law, even when you disagree with the law. Many Americans lost some of their freedom last week. When people feel their freedom has been taken away, some will challenge their government’s decisions. I leave you with a quote from Thomas Jefferson. “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.”
