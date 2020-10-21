CLEARWATER VALLEY -- If you want to get in the Halloween mood, check out “Monster House” drive-in movie at Ted’s Valley Auction, 140 Pine Road in Kamiah. The free movie will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. The movie is a children’s computer animated supernatural, comedy, horror film about three children who battle unknown forces in a creepy house on Halloween.
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council/Youth Advisory Board are sponsoring the event with Ted’s. Food and soft drinks will be available for purchase from the Kamiah Elementary PTO.
It looks like the annual Kamiah Main Street trick-or-treat and costume contest is a go for Thursday, Oct. 29, with the costume line-up beginning at 4:15 p.m., in front of the fire house. Judges will pick the silliest, scariest, most creative, cutest and most unusual costumes. Trick or treating at downtown businesses will follow. I enjoy this annual event, one of my favorites of the year. The joy and excitement of the kids and their clever costumes always makes me smile. The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event.
On Halloween night, a free trunk or treat will be happening at the American Legion Hall, 618 Main Street, Kamiah. Tara-Lin Cloninger-Wilkins, Bobbie Farris and Tiffany Kirsch are hosting this event from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Over the weekend I roasted the first of my local chickens from Kindred Family Farm. Ryan Henrie, of HFF Henrie Farm, another local family farm, dropped off our chicken order earlier in the week. Wonderful to eat a chicken not injected with a salt solution or other additives. It cooked beautifully, stayed moist and tasted great. Another step for us in supporting local families and agriculture. Buy local, eat local.
Apples are everywhere and starting to fall off the trees. We pressed apple cider, baked a pie and dehydrated a bunch over the weekend. Whatever we don’t eat, the deer enjoy.
