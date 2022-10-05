Clearwater River photo

Looking up the South Fork of the Clearwater River.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

CLEARWATER VALLEY — A couple of events coming up the weekend of Oct. 14-15, one new and one returning. The Ridge Runner Fire Department’s chili cookoff is planned for Friday, Oct. 14 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Ridge Runner Fire House on 136 Red Fir Road. Call Cathy Ward at 208-755-1039 by Friday, Oct. 7, if you want to feature your own chili in the cookoff.

The event is a fundraiser for the fire department, so bring your appetite and your checkbook. For $7.50 for adults or $5 for children under 12, you get chili tasting, a bowl of chili, cornbread, dessert and a beverage. Chili tasting is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., with the winner announced at 6 p.m. and raffle drawings at 6:15 p.m. Raffle prizes include an AR-15, half a beef, a truckload of gravel and a handmade quilt.

