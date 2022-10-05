CLEARWATER VALLEY — A couple of events coming up the weekend of Oct. 14-15, one new and one returning. The Ridge Runner Fire Department’s chili cookoff is planned for Friday, Oct. 14 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Ridge Runner Fire House on 136 Red Fir Road. Call Cathy Ward at 208-755-1039 by Friday, Oct. 7, if you want to feature your own chili in the cookoff.
The event is a fundraiser for the fire department, so bring your appetite and your checkbook. For $7.50 for adults or $5 for children under 12, you get chili tasting, a bowl of chili, cornbread, dessert and a beverage. Chili tasting is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., with the winner announced at 6 p.m. and raffle drawings at 6:15 p.m. Raffle prizes include an AR-15, half a beef, a truckload of gravel and a handmade quilt.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the 3rd Annual Kamiah Education Foundation (KEF) alumni dinner and auction returns. The group raises funds to enhance education in the Kamiah Schools, providing funds for additional supplies and activities to benefit students. Doors open at the American Legion Hall at 5 p.m. for no-host happy hour and silent auction bidding. A catered dinner by Taste of Art, follows at 6 p.m. and a live auction at 7 p.m. Cost to attend the “elegant fundraising event” is $40 per person. You can purchase tickets at the UYLC office at 416 Main Street, Kamiah.
Blowout wins for both valley football teams last weekend. Kamiah Kubs shut out Prairie 52-0 in Cottonwood. Clearwater Valley Rams beat Genesee Bulldogs 62-22 at home. Great job guys!
In other sporting news, I ran my first fun run in several years. I finished second in my age group in the Orofino Rotary Club Run/Walk, losing to a race walker with a standard poodle. I ran the whole thing faster than I expected. A fun, supportive crowd of all ages. I was impressed with all the other activities the Orofino Rotary supports. Thanks, Lara H. Smith, for coming along for the run/walk.
I also won best of show in open class photography at the Lewis County Fair with one of my Chief Looking Glass Pow-Wow dance photos. Winning isn’t everything, but it’s sure fun.
Last week, a judge fined suction dredge mining activist Shannon Poe $150,000 for polluting the South Fork Clearwater River and refusing to obtain a permit. We all have a right to challenge laws we don’t agree with, but if you break the law you disagree with and encourage others to do the same, sometimes it catches up with you.
And finally, happy 98th birthday to our 39th President, Jimmy Carter. While most U.S. presidents don’t spend much time in Idaho, the Carters floated the Middle Fork Salmon River for some peace and quiet while he was president. He appreciated free-flowing, clean rivers. Since his term ended in early 1981, Carter has led a life of service to others.
