CLEARWATER VALLEY — A little chill in the air as autumn officially begins this week. If a bowl of homemade chili sounds good about now, you’re in luck. The Clearwater Chili Feed is coming soon on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 4-7 p.m. This annual event features a variety of homemade chili, cornbread, dessert and soft drinks/coffee. When I attended this event a few years back, I found such a variety of chili, I couldn’t taste all the ones I wanted to try. Cost is by donation with no set price. A silent auction will raise additional money to support future Clearwater Grange activities.

If you’re new to the area or just have never driven to Clearwater, turn onto Sally Ann Road from Highway 13 (between Harpster and Stites), follow Sally Ann Road four miles to the intersection of Clearwater Main Street. A small historical museum in the Grange Hall which focuses on the Elk City Wagon Road and other local histories will be open for the event. Call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465 for questions about the event.

