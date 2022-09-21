CLEARWATER VALLEY — A little chill in the air as autumn officially begins this week. If a bowl of homemade chili sounds good about now, you’re in luck. The Clearwater Chili Feed is coming soon on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 4-7 p.m. This annual event features a variety of homemade chili, cornbread, dessert and soft drinks/coffee. When I attended this event a few years back, I found such a variety of chili, I couldn’t taste all the ones I wanted to try. Cost is by donation with no set price. A silent auction will raise additional money to support future Clearwater Grange activities.
If you’re new to the area or just have never driven to Clearwater, turn onto Sally Ann Road from Highway 13 (between Harpster and Stites), follow Sally Ann Road four miles to the intersection of Clearwater Main Street. A small historical museum in the Grange Hall which focuses on the Elk City Wagon Road and other local histories will be open for the event. Call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465 for questions about the event.
Clearwater Valley had a great homecoming weekend with great performances in football, volleyball and cross-country. Rams football team beat Lapwai on Friday night, Rams volleyball beat the Highland Huskies. Clearwater Valley cross-country runners placed 2nd in both the boys (Wyatt Anderberg) and girls (Evelyn Ward) races at the Prairie Invitational on Saturday.
Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Recovery is hosting a National Recovery Month Celebration on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5-10 p.m. at Kamiah’s Riverfront Park. The event celebrates people on a good path recovering from substance abuse. UYLC Recovery welcomes anyone in the area to attend this family-friendly, alcohol-free event. It includes speakers, live music by Torn Veil, food vendors, bounce houses and information booths. Organizer Amber Sanderson wants to show people still lost in addiction that there is hope and recovery is possible. For information contact Sanderson at uylcrecovery@gmail.com or call 208-745-2775.
Found a patch of blackberries around our place this weekend, then baked a pie with some of the proceeds!
