CLEARWATER VALLEY — People in the valley are adjusting to the end of Lewiston Tribune home delivery. I was always amazed the delivery person drove more than a mile past the last box to bring me a six-day-per-week newspaper in Harpster Heights. Although the papers now come by mail they are later in the day. I really missed reading my Sunday paper on Sunday. I thought it would arrive Monday, then Tuesday. When I called the circulation department on Thursday, they told me a stack of newspapers was stolen out of the post office. What? Who would steal newspapers?

Get your tickets for VEST-fest and help out Clearwater Valley students. The VEST Foundation grants money for supplies and projects beyond what the school district funds. Check out the VEST Foundation to see some of the auction items posted. VEST stands for Valley Educational Support Team, a nonprofit. It’s a fun event for a good cause. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, with dinner at 5 p.m., then the auctions. Fundraisers include the popular booze board, silent auction, live auction and a small dollar auction. You can buy tickets for $30 each from VEST members, Ashley Crawford-Walker, Kama Payton, Lara Smith, Allen Hutchens, Jenna Boggan or Veda Pfefferkorn. People are welcome to donate items, large or small, for the auctions.

