CLEARWATER VALLEY — The Vinyl Bar, LLC is another new business that just opened in downtown Kamiah, at 416 Main St. I haven’t made it in yet but looks like a fun business. Custom made tumblers, iron-ons for hats, wood, koozies, T-shirts, decals for cars or windows and banners. They also etch what you want onto glasses, plates, shot glasses and more. Stop by if you’re curious or check out their Facebook which has photos and videos of custom items in progress.
I received the following restaurant review in an email from a contact in the upper South Fork. “Had last weekend’s specials at the South Fork Junction Lodge and they were spectacular! The South Fork is going to be serving weekend specials from now on and I’m hoping you will help get out the word. Nate is professionally trained and fabulous in the kitchen. We seriously need to keep him here.” We are ready to check it out when it stops snowing enough for a scenic drive. The South Fork Junction, on the way to Elk City opened their restaurant and cabins last summer at the former Junction Lodge site.
I had a fun time at Hearts that Heal Riding School one afternoon, last week, watching cute little kids learning to interact with horses as part of a Kamiah School District program. Thanks to a grant from the Nez Perce Tribe, students with specialized needs in academic, social-emotional, cognitive or adaptive development may participate in the hippotherapy program. Michelle Sonnen, the Kamiah teacher who pursued the grant, said that hippo-therapy uses a horse as a therapeutic tool. Benefits to participating students include improved balance, coordination, muscle tone, range of motion, social interaction and self-regulation.
On Friday, I stopped by the Kamiah Teen Center for “Tween time,” the one morning a month that younger kids have a chance to play at the Center. Pretty sweet to see the teens who work there, leading cookie decorating, crafts and an indoor basketball tournament for the younger kids.
