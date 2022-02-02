CLEARWATER VALLEY — Last week, I watched some great Kamiah students in action. On Wednesday night, Jan. 26, Kamiah High School senior Kaylee Hunt swore her oath of office as the newest Kamiah city councilor. Mayor Betty Heater said she had been looking for the right person to appoint to the slot, which has been vacant since last spring. Heater previously said her goal was to find someone with “a desire to work together to find solutions to make the community better.” I think it will be rejuvenating to add an 18-year old’s perspective on city decision-making.
I first met Hunt when she was a middle schooler, involved in the early stages of the Upriver Youth Leadership Council. She was a 9th grader at KHS the year I substituted for the Kamiah School District. I remember her coming into the KHS library to work on IDLA online classes, just putting in earphones, opening her laptop and focusing on her work. Hunt told me she has finished her high school classes and is continuing to work on dual-credit college classes. I suspect she will approach her city council role with the same attention.
Last Thursday night, Jan. 27, I chuckled along with the audience as I watched the Kamiah Characters’ winter play ‘Maid to Order’. The characters are comprised of both Kamiah High School and homeschool kids. Director Jody Dow described the group’s history with the play. They were only a few weeks from opening night in the spring of 2020 when in-person schools shut down for the rest of the school year. This winter, he and co-director, Kathryn Chamberlain, brought the play back with several students cast in their original parts. Dow ended up pinch-hitting, playing the part of Gerald when a student had to drop out. Great to watch these kids transform into different people. I think most of us were ready for a good laugh!
It’s time to begin planning for the July 2022 Wagon Road Days celebration. The group will begin their monthly planning meetings on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Clearwater Grange Hall, followed by a potluck lunch. Call 208-925-4278.
Also in Clearwater, on Sunday, Feb. 6, the Clearwater Grange is hosting a bazaar/yard sale from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Grange Hall. Come on up to Clearwater for the bazaar and enjoy lots of space, and masks are optional. You can still rent a table for $10 if you want to sell your wares by calling Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465.
