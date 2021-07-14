CLEARWATER VALLEY — Fire is all around us since fire season began early in the Clearwater Valley after a hot, dry spring and hotter June. At this writing, the Too Kush 2 fire, near Kooskia, and the Ridgewood fire, near Kamiah, are the closest. Large fires continue to burn near Dixie. A fire near Lolo Pass led to a closure of Highway 12 on Sunday.
Some advice from Kamiah Fire-Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault in a recent FB post. “Limb up trees, clean pine needles from your roof and the base of your structures. Put an address we can see. Develop a “what I need to take” checklist and post it by the door.” Last week, they had a problem with someone flying a drone over a fire, which impeded aircraft fighting the Ridgewood Fire.
Despite the heat and smoke, joy filled the air at the Clearwater Valley Aero Club’s Kamiah Fly-In on Saturday, as 80 or more children had a chance to ride for free in a small plane as part of the Young Eagles program. As it turns out, mentioning that I was there to cover the event for the Clearwater Progress newspaper also got me a seat on a flight.
Local pilot and flight instructor, Nick Grachanin, whom I’d met at a city council meeting, said I could go “if I promised to be good”. What me? Of course, always! I got a kick out of the two kids on the flight – MaKayla and Teegan, who, judging from their grins, enjoyed the flight, chattering excitedly into their headsets. MaKayla admitted “It was a little bumpy at first, then pretty nice”.
Grachanin described the Cessna 182 as “a workhorse of a plane, like a Chevy Tahoe.” On our 20-minute tour, he said we were headed towards Stites. Since it was close to time for the Stites Day parade to begin, he humored me by circling over town a few times. We saw the parade vehicles lined up on a side street, but too early to see the parade. I did get a thrill opening the window and sticking my camera lens out to try to get a photo of the scene.
Meanwhile, back on the ground there were a lot of cool-looking planes to see, including some experimental ones. The Super Petrel Is, an amphibious biplane intrigued me. Lots of food and drink to buy, free T-shirts and toy airplanes for the kids, plus live music, with Joshua Crosby (guitar and vocals), gave a festive air to the event. The best part by far was seeing the excited faces of the kiddos getting off the planes after a flight. I’ll bet some of them will learn to fly when they are older. “Pretty cool, awesome and epic” were terms used to describe the experience. Although a few looked a bit queasy at the end, many headed straight for sno-cones or ice cream afterwards.
Elk City Wagon Road Days includes a parade, quilt show, gospel hour, variety show and a chance to check out the history museum on Saturday, July 17. On Sunday, July 18, an all-day adventure tour of the wagon road route. Drive your own vehicle.
Also on Saturday, July 17, the poker run ends at Riverside Park in Kamiah. Call Alan at 208-290-8803. At the end of poker run, “Music in the Valley” is hosting a music festival at the park at 2 p.m. with Too Slim, the Coyote Kings w/Tiph (blues/rock) and Torn Veil. Entrance is by donation. The event is a fund-raiser to support youth in the community.
