CLEARWATER VALLEY — Start your Saturday off with a healthy three-mile walk in Kamiah on Saturday, May 6. Part of the Walk the Prairie and Beyond series, this event begins at St. Mary’s Health Kamiah Clinic at 518 Oak Street; register at 8:30 a.m. for this free event. Hosted by the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) in conjunction with St. Mary’s Health and Clearwater Valley Health, the walk begins at 9 a.m. People of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. If you have questions, call Vonnita Renshaw at 208-400-0116 or Lori Bradley at 208-400-0026.
Later that day, come celebrate the opening of the Kamiah Skate Park, on May 6, noon-2 p.m. Join the UYLC and Mayor Betty Heater for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon. A skate demo and best trick contest will follow at 12:30 p.m., with new skater how-to clinics at 1 p.m. UYLC will provide skateboards and helmets. If you haven’t seen the skate park, it’s by the swimming pool at 807 Idaho Street.
Three Marshall’s Meats lunch specials are themed for the day. These include the Steezy Burger, Rolling with the Homies Burger and the Weddle Dog, named for local skateboard icon Chris Weddle. The Kiwanis will be on hand with their ice cream trailer. Music and prizes will round out the event. Come join in or watch the fun!
The Kamiah Community-wide Yard Sale is also happening on May 6. Organized by the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, individual yard sales will be located around town. A listing is advertised on a chamber-sponsored page in The Clearwater Progress.
Also, on May 6, the Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will hold their monthly meeting at the Clearwater Grange Hall. The meeting begins at 11 a.m. with a potluck lunch to follow. Anyone is welcome to join this committee, which celebrates local history with the two-day Elk City Wagon Road Days event in July.
Finally, a gap between rain and snow, and my garden beds are dry enough to work. I love this time of year when I can putter in the garden, listening to the rush of water in the creek. Soon enough, it will be hot and dry. Enjoy spring!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.