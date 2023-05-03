Clearwater Valley News standing

Clearwater Valley

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Start your Saturday off with a healthy three-mile walk in Kamiah on Saturday, May 6. Part of the Walk the Prairie and Beyond series, this event begins at St. Mary’s Health Kamiah Clinic at 518 Oak Street; register at 8:30 a.m. for this free event. Hosted by the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) in conjunction with St. Mary’s Health and Clearwater Valley Health, the walk begins at 9 a.m. People of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. If you have questions, call Vonnita Renshaw at 208-400-0116 or Lori Bradley at 208-400-0026.

Later that day, come celebrate the opening of the Kamiah Skate Park, on May 6, noon-2 p.m. Join the UYLC and Mayor Betty Heater for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon. A skate demo and best trick contest will follow at 12:30 p.m., with new skater how-to clinics at 1 p.m. UYLC will provide skateboards and helmets. If you haven’t seen the skate park, it’s by the swimming pool at 807 Idaho Street.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.