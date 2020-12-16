CLEARWATER VALLEY — Exciting news that the first shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine have been distributed to all fifty states to start the process of inoculating people who choose it. Glad that health care workers are the top priority for this so they can keep caring for the rest of us. Even for people who don’t choose to get the shots themselves, the benefits to businesses and return to more large public gatherings over time will benefit many of us. In Idaho County we have had few restrictions compared to other places, but some small businesses have struggled. All the schools are still in session, winter sports are happening, though without a gym full of people.
Everywhere I look I see our local teenagers donating their time and effort for the community good. The traditional Upriver Rampage basketball tournament between Kamiah and CV high school girls’ and boys’ basketball teams include a major food drive. This is a huge boon to the local food bank just before Christmas. I haven’t heard the numbers for Kamiah’s collection but CVHS’ food drive netted 3,500 cans of food and $500 cash to the food bank at the Life Center. According to a post by CVHS associated student body president, Martha Smith, the food donation portion is “…what the Upriver Rampage is really about.”
Last week, I heard from the young men of Boy Scout troop No. 570 about what they learned from leading service projects, as part of the quest towards Eagle Scout status. Their projects ranged from renovating a basketball court at Dupont City Park, building doghouses, building a kiosk to house the Tahoe cemetery map, addition of benches at Tommy Robinson pond, and knitting hats, scarves and gloves for children.
A few weeks back, I heard from some Kamiah teenagers, who help the senior center by delivering meals on wheels to senior citizens in Kooskia and Stites on Fridays. Three CVHS girls are taking night classes twice a week, in route to becoming EMT’s. Great to see local teens thinking and acting outside themselves for the community.
I enjoy walking down Main Street in Kamiah, as the Chamber of Commerce and local businesses dress up the town as Whoville from Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. It adds color and a festive air to downtown. I’ve noticed more buildings getting renovated too, as properties change hands or are repurposed.
Great to see Idaho’s attorney general, Lawrence Wasden, standing up for constitutionally protected state’s rights and sovereignty last week. He refused to join in a lawsuit that the Texas attorney general filed trying to overturn election results in four other states over their election rules. Part of Wasden’s logic was that if Idaho can sue Wisconsin and Georgia to overturn their election results, then what would stop California, Oregon or Washington from suing Idaho when they disagreed with Idaho’s actions in the future? If states want to keep their own sovereignty, they need to respect the rights of their sister states. Sometimes, Idaho acts a bit like the tiny country in the film The Mouse That Roared. In this case, we minded our own affairs. Wishing everyone peace as we reach the winter solstice next Monday. Days will begin getting longer and time to dream of spring and gardening.
