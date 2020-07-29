CLEARWATER VALLEY -- A chorus of “praise the Lord” and “hallelujahs” filled social media on Friday when the news spread that missing Kooskia hiker Dave Wolfe reappeared after being several days overdue returning from a hike. According to Steve Shotwell, (as quoted in a Lynn Demerse FB post) “Dave Wolfe stumbled towards my barn at Whitewater Ranch. He is coherent and all intact.” Dena Puderbaugh, Kooskia Library, posted that “It has been a roller coaster of a week. Our favorite in house, library musician had gone missing for several days while on a hike. We just received word that he has been found alive and well. Now we cry the happy tears.” I think everyone was ready for some good news!
Wolfe was hiking in the Frank Church River-of-No-Return Wilderness when he emerged on private land at Whitewater Ranch. Last week, marked the 40th anniversary of the wilderness designation for this area when Jimmy Carter signed the Central Idaho Wilderness Act into law on July 23, 1980. Whether you like wilderness designation or not, I think many people would agree the Salmon River Canyon and its tributaries, that form the heart of the wilderness area, is a wild, rugged and awe-inspiring landscape.
Sara and Mark Fernandez announced that Friday, Aug. 7th is the last day their store, the Kooskia Outpost, will be open so they can transition the old Opera house building to its new owners. It is sad that they are closing their store but glad they could sell the building. A recent Kooskia Outpost FB post encourages people to come by the store and “shop early for your Christmas gifts”. Christmas is only five months away.
Excavation began last week for a new Inland Cellular tower on private land south of Sears Creek near Harpster. Some people view this as progress with increased safety from better cell signal coverage while other neighbors are concerned that the nearly 200 foot tall tower will mar the view, industrialize agricultural land and put out electro-magnetic frequencies with unknown health effects to people.
Cindy Lane of Harpster, who I featured in my last week’s Clearwater Valley News, is the leader of the Grangeville Farmers’ Market. She asked me to let Clearwater Valley folks know that on Saturday, Aug. 22nd, they will have an open market at Pioneer Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any vendor will be able to set up free that day. (The Grangeville Farmers’ Market normally charges vendors a percentage of sales.) In addition to garden and orchard produce and hand-crafted items, people who sell items such as Scentsy or LulaRoe brands are also welcomed to set up a booth that day. (No garage sale/flea market items can be sold at the market.) The Grangeville Farmers’ Market is hoping to encourage some new and different vendors to participate that day.
The animated movie “Scoob” (rated PG) is playing (drive-in style) Thursday, July 30th at 2114 Hill Street in Kamiah. This recent movie is free and will begin at dark. Concessions are available onsite. It is sponsored by Upriver Youth Leadership Council, Youth Advisory Board, Kamiah Elementary School PTO and Ted’s Valley Auction. Call the UYLC office at 208-743-0392 or email upriverylc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.