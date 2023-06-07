Horses for lawn mowing photo

The borrowed three, horsepower lawnmowing crew is reducing grass in the firewise protection area.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

CLEARWATER VALLEY — With the rain, and warm, but not hot temperatures, the grass is growing like crazy. We try to follow advice from many of the fire management agencies to keep defensible space with a fire-wise zone around the house and buildings. Our neighbor offered to lend us her three-horsepower lawnmowers to help keep the grass down in the areas too rough or steep for the gas-powered mower.

Harley, Joe and Rev not only eat grass but are fun to watch. Our semi-feral cat, Frank, is quite intrigued, lying just outside the fence to watch them. Thanks, Sue Hagle for bringing them down.

