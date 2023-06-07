CLEARWATER VALLEY — With the rain, and warm, but not hot temperatures, the grass is growing like crazy. We try to follow advice from many of the fire management agencies to keep defensible space with a fire-wise zone around the house and buildings. Our neighbor offered to lend us her three-horsepower lawnmowers to help keep the grass down in the areas too rough or steep for the gas-powered mower.
Harley, Joe and Rev not only eat grass but are fun to watch. Our semi-feral cat, Frank, is quite intrigued, lying just outside the fence to watch them. Thanks, Sue Hagle for bringing them down.
School’s out for summer for Kamiah school kids. On the last day, I went to watch Kolby Krieger’s 6th-grade class shoot bottle rockets for the end of physical science class. Fun to see their excitement in watching their rockets fly. One kid dressed inexplicably like a banana for the occasion, because, why not?
School ends this week for Clearwater Valley students, with CV graduation on Friday night, June 9. Yay, graduates! Go out into the world and do your thing.
To celebrate the end of school for everyone and the start of summer, the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) is organizing Youthfest at Kamiah Riverfront Park on June 10. Bounce houses, jousting, laser tag, rock climbing wall, ice cream, popcorn and music, all free. Kids from K-6th grade from noon-5 p.m. Nez Perce Tribe’s Students for Success are catering a family BBQ at 5 p.m. Teenagers from 7th-12th grade will have their time at the park from 6-10 p.m.
Clearwater’s Community Yard Sale is Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Stop by the Grange Hall to check out the tables there. A map will show you where the other sales are in Clearwater. For information, call Susanne Smith at 208-926-4278.
The Kooskia Farmers’ Market began on June 1, with more than 20 vendor booths. The market continues at the Kooskia Park every Thursday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. through September. With live music, a volleyball game and kids generally running around, the park is a fun place on market day.
Amy Sedgwick leads a yoga session at the pavilion at 9 a.m. She charges $10 per class and has some spare mats and props if you don’t have your own. After yoga, you are already at the park and get the first crack at the market produce and baked goods.
