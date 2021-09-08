CLEARWATER VALLEY — Remember the return of the Big Cedar Taco Feed is this Friday, Sept. 10, 5-7 p.m. Enjoy a fresh, hot fry bread taco outdoors on the grounds of the historic Big Cedar one-room schoolhouse. Tables and chairs are provided. Dinner and a soft drink are $7.50 for adults and $5 for kids up to age 12. The event is a fund-raiser for the Big Cedar Homemakers to maintain the building and grounds. The school is located at 947 Red Fir Road. For questions, call Becky Schultz at 208-553-9393.
This Saturday, Sept. 11, on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, join Kamiah Fire-Rescue for a ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. at Kamiah Riverfront Park. The program includes speakers, a local bagpiper playing Amazing Grace, a 21-Gun Salute with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, plus the sounding of the Last Alarm for the emergency response personnel. Bring your own chair as seating is limited. All are welcome.
With the start of school, looking at the excited faces of many young children and the slightly less excited ones of the older ones, I am reminded of what the teachers have done to prepare for the school year and the challenges they face in the year ahead. Three years ago, the first year of my retirement, a friend encouraged me to sign up to be a substitute teacher in the Kamiah School District. Although I enjoyed many of the children, I quickly realized that I liked them individually and in small groups. I didn’t have the energy or the temperament for crowd control. I worked mainly in the middle school and high school libraries, with some classroom also. Although I am not a qualified teacher by any stretch of the imagination, my 30+ days of subbing that year gave me a glimpse into the world of a teacher. It’s intense, you have to be up and on-your-game at all times, doing what you can with the resources you have and meeting the kids where they are.
Many of the kids I met that year are still around, it’s been fun to watch them grow up. At the Kamiah BBQ days last weekend, several were serving food with the Chamber of Commerce, cadets with Kamiah Fire Rescue, some were in the parade while others were just enjoying the day with friends.
At BBQ days, I was tasked with taking photos at the BBQ dinner. Some people hate to have their photos taken while others some are natural photo subjects. Kamiah Fire Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault is never shy around a camera. Can you be a ham at a beef barbecue dinner?
