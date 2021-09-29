GRANGEVILLE — The clothing bank is currently open the third Saturday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m. This is located at the Grangeville Christian Reformed Church at WN 4th and Junction streets.
The clothing bank is no longer taking donations except for sizes 8 to 16 children’s and teen clothing, as well as blankets, towels, sheets and small kitchen items.
For questions call 208-791-4282.
