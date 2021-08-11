GRANGEVILLE — The clothing bank is currently open the third Saturday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m.

This is located at the Grangeville Christian Reformed Church at WN Fourth and Junction streets.

The clothing bank is no longer taking clothing donations with the exception of children's and teens clothing size 8 to 16, as well as blankets, sheets, towels and small kitchen items.

For questions, to donate, or to seek help with clothing needs, call 208-791-4282.

