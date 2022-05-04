GRANGEVILLE — Wendy Cnossen will share how she overcame severe depression at Encouragers on Thursday, May 5, at the 11 a.m. luncheon at The Trails in Grangeville, 101 E. Main.

Reared with three brothers in The Dalles, Ore., Cnossen majored in several associated medical fields at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Ore. She moved here to be near her only child, Tiffani, manager of Green Acres Nursery, and her husband, Jerome Zimmerman, manager of Les Schwab Tire Center. She has a granddaughter at the University of Idaho, and a grandson at Grangeville Elementary Middle School.

Cnossen has two online businesses, Wendy’s Wee Whimseys, and Wendenannies’s Vintage on Etsy.com. She will bring some of her personal jewelry collection to show. Cnossen is active in Redeemer Baptist Church. She will speak early so those who wish may participate in the National Day of Prayer at the courthouse at noon.

