GRANGEVILLE — Wendy Cnossen will share how she overcame severe depression at Encouragers on Thursday, May 5, at the 11 a.m. luncheon at The Trails in Grangeville, 101 E. Main.
Reared with three brothers in The Dalles, Ore., Cnossen majored in several associated medical fields at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Ore. She moved here to be near her only child, Tiffani, manager of Green Acres Nursery, and her husband, Jerome Zimmerman, manager of Les Schwab Tire Center. She has a granddaughter at the University of Idaho, and a grandson at Grangeville Elementary Middle School.
Cnossen has two online businesses, Wendy’s Wee Whimseys, and Wendenannies’s Vintage on Etsy.com. She will bring some of her personal jewelry collection to show. Cnossen is active in Redeemer Baptist Church. She will speak early so those who wish may participate in the National Day of Prayer at the courthouse at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.