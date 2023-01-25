Coffee Loft photo

Along with coffee, the Loft also sells baked goods, energy drinks, Italian sodas, smoothies and stickers.

 Free Press / Hannah Hale

KAMIAH — Thanks to a couple local investors, Amy Manley has been able to help provide the community with a sit-down coffee shop.

“We’ve all grew up here, and we’ve all seen the need of somewhere to go hang out, build quality time with friends. We wanted to build a business that fulfilled that need,” Manley explained.

