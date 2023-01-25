KAMIAH — Thanks to a couple local investors, Amy Manley has been able to help provide the community with a sit-down coffee shop.
“We’ve all grew up here, and we’ve all seen the need of somewhere to go hang out, build quality time with friends. We wanted to build a business that fulfilled that need,” Manley explained.
Located at 4347 U.S. Highway 12, The Coffee Loft opened on Dec. 1, and was the product of months of visions and work put in by Manley and others. The team had been working on getting everything set up since September.
“I love coffee, especially the relationship aspect of it. The Coffee Can was great, but it lacked the same relationship aspect as an actual sit-down shop,” Manley mentioned, speaking of her mobile beverage offering.
When asked how the customer flow has been, Manley replied, “It hasn’t been super crazy, it’s been really steady, which is really good.”
There are six employees at the Loft, with two of them being Manley’s siblings.
“All my employees are amazing. They really love being here, they’re excited to learn about coffee and love the customer service aspect,” Manley said.
While the main focus of the Loft is the coffee, they also sell baked goods, Lotus energy drinks, Italian sodas, smoothies, and stickers. The Coffee Loft is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
“We wanted to be open later to accommodate for people getting off work,” Manley commented. There is also internet provided for those who come in.
To learn more about the Coffee Loft, contact them on Instagram; thecoffeeloft_kamiah, Facebook; The Coffee Loft, Kamiah ID, or email them at thecoffeeloft2022@gmail.com.
