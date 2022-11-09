KOOSKIA – For her senior project, Clearwater Valley High School student Symphony Baldwin is collecting antlers to raise funds for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse. The Rack ‘Em Up fundraiser is collecting antlers (and/or cash donations at Dale and Jill’s Sporting Goods, and Tom Cat's. Antlers will be sold with proceeds to benefit the posse. Collection deadline is Nov. 19.

For information, 208-926-4507 or 1-208-451-5805.

