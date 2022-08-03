The Kooskia Days Color Run, a fundraiser for the Clearwater Valley volleyball team, included 16 humans and one dog who ran or walked the course on Kooskia’s city sidewalks. Entrants began with a clean white T-shirt, gaining a variety of colors as volleyball players and volunteers tossed color powders at them along the way.

