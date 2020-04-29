TALENT, Ore. -- Olivia Mae Williams was taken into captivity in March 1943 by the Japanese Army in Shanghai and interned in Chapai camp. The seriousness of the situation was outlined in the camp newspaper, which stated, “Should any of you attempt to run away from this place, you might be shot to death by your guards.”
A dark chapter in her life, but it was a small part of this Grangeville woman’s story that her great-niece, Judie Bunch, researched, putting William’s experiences into a unique format: a coloring book.
“My motivation to start Olivia’s story was to share family history with our grandchildren,” said Bunch, who lives in Talent, Ore. “Olivia had lived a fascinating life, and if it wasn’t written down in a shareable form, her story would have been lost. That would be very sad.”
Williams was born in The Dalles, Ore., on Nov. 16, 1882, and shortly afterwards, her family, which included five brothers, moved to property on the Camas Prairie four miles outside Grangeville. The Williams family lived on the 160 acres for about 20 years, where they raised sheep.
“I like to draw and could easily visualize pictures to go along with her story,” Bunch said. “I chose the coloring book, instead of a regular book, because having the drawings printed in full-page color would have been too costly. Also, since black and white drawings can be colored by readers, they become more involved with the story.”
Bunch chronicles Williams’ life as an “adventurous, independent, creative, purposeful woman,” in the 44-page book, noting key points in her journey: school teacher at Pollock, an American Red Cross nurse’s aide in France during World War I, and running an export-import business in Shanghai. It is here where much of the book’s story focuses.
“I knew some details about Olivia’s young years in Grangeville, because of articles about her in archived issues of the Idaho County Free Press,” Bunch said. “After reading the letter Olivia wrote to her niece, Hester, our grandmother, April 25, 1938, from Shanghai, China, I learned that she refused to leave Shanghai during the coming war.”
Bunch’s research covered Williams’ years in China from 1939 to 1949. In 1943, she was interned at Chapai Civil Assembly Center for 30 months. Following her release in 1945, she was hired by the Department of State to help restore American government damaged offices, apartments, and the home of John Moor Cabot, the Consul General. Williams did not leave Shanghai until 1949 when the communists took over China. Williams died Sept. 14, 1963, In Palo Alto, Calif.
For Bunch, this was an interesting story to research and then tell through words and pictures.
“To think that a single woman from a small town in Idaho would choose to travel to such a far away, exotic part of the world,” she said, “to live and have her own business, and choose to stay when the Japanese began hurling bombs as close as her own apartment is stunning. History tells us most Americans high-tailed it out of Shanghai and onto the first ships home at the first sign of those bombs. Olivia chose to stay and live life on the edge.”
For those inspired to do a similar project for their own family’s history, Bunch has this advice:
“Do it for the love of the story, and the pleasure of illustrating it, if they have the ability,” she said. “Don’t expect to profit. And for the sake of the printer, be sure to number the pages. Enjoy the journey. I loved the research, and all the people I’ve met along the way.”
Bunch said she would be delighted to have others know about Williams, and she has a few books available for purchase, $10 each, and perhaps more depending on interest.
For information: Judy, Bunch, 2305 S. Pacific Highway, Talent, OR, 97540; judiesunshinemaker@charter.net.
Log In
