Jeff Van Pevenage photo

President & CEO of Columbia Grain, Jeff Van Pevenage, shows chick peas.

 Contributed photo

PORTLAND, Ore. — Columbia Grain International (CGI) shared its food supplies to food banks throughout the U.S., including local banks, during the holiday season.

The CGI press release stated, “We understand the need for balanced nutrition and the reality that many underserved communities and people don’t have access to it.”

Balanced Bushel pinto beans photo

Balanced Bushel pinto beans.
