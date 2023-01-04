PORTLAND, Ore. — Columbia Grain International (CGI) shared its food supplies to food banks throughout the U.S., including local banks, during the holiday season.
The CGI press release stated, “We understand the need for balanced nutrition and the reality that many underserved communities and people don’t have access to it.”
CGI’s facilities in Lind, Wash., Grangeville, Idaho, Crystal and Valley City, N.D., and Conrad, Chester, Great Falls, Chinook, and Harlem, Mont., are also donating Balanced Bushel bean varieties, and other donations, to local food pantries and charities this season.
According to Camas Prairie Food Bank director, Ken Lefsaker, CGI’s donation adds to one of the most common items the food pantry gives to the approximately 300 families it helps every month.
“Dry beans form a big part of our distribution regarding protein,” said Lefsaker, “We give away a lot of beans as well as cooking directions and ideas for meals. Beans are a great way to stretch a dish and feed more.”
CGI also shared the benefits of their recent expansion into the consumer packaged goods category by donating pallets of their Balanced Bushel line to nourish those in need. They are donating to Feed the Children.
CGI’s in-kind contribution to Feed the Children includes 10,000 bags of assorted Balanced Bushel varieties that will be distributed to hungry families in the United States and around the world. CGI’s corporate footprint extends throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana, and North Dakota, and many of its facilities are busy distributing Balanced Bushel bags to their local food banks.
“The number of people visiting food banks has increased to historic levels,” said President & CEO of Columbia Grain, Jeff Van Pevenage. “We’re honored to be in the position to donate healthy, plant-based protein to nourish our children, families and communities.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.