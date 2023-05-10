Pink flowers photo

This tree outside the Free Press office was certainly happy for a change of season. “Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors!” – Louisa May Alcott

 Free Press / Hannah Rauzi

“Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to Great Places! You’re off and away!” – ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go!’ by Dr. Seuss

Fun facts: Emerald, the birthstone for May, represents rebirth. The lily of the valley, the month’s flower, symbolizes purity, sincerity and luck.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.