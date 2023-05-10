“Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to Great Places! You’re off and away!” – ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go!’ by Dr. Seuss
Fun facts: Emerald, the birthstone for May, represents rebirth. The lily of the valley, the month’s flower, symbolizes purity, sincerity and luck.
Hard to believe (at least for me) the fifth month of the year has already arrived. The high schools in the area will be holding their graduation ceremonies soon, and summer is just around the corner (it’s been nice recently; hopefully, it stays that way). High school seniors will receive their diplomas, then head off to college, go straight into the workforce or take a gap year before pursuing their goals or sorting out what their aspirations are.
So, for friends and family during this time, what gifts are good for the graduates in your life? This can vary based on the gift recipient in question, as everyone has different tastes, wants and needs. So, I came up with some generic ideas from the internet, personal experience and people I know.
I posted a question about graduation gifts on Facebook and got a few responses. Money was one, it was also the first thing that came to my mind. I had mostly received small sums of money from people for my graduation, and I found it to be useful in helping with minor expenses. Luggage was another answer; good for graduates moving out of the house. A thesaurus and dictionary were also mentioned as a gift in one comment. While most people Google information now, I wouldn’t say physical resource materials are obsolete, as some college classes restrict technology use (to avoid cheating or distractions), so having a physical resource can be quite helpful.
Besides practical things like school supplies and cash, there are also personal gifts. A personal gift doesn’t have to be anything expensive like a new Ferrari or the latest VR headset. Personal gifts can be big or small, but they have a meaning or value to the individual. For myself, my personal graduation gifts were a visit to the Seattle Space Needle, and a pair of earrings from my parents that I wear on special occasions.
Experiences are a good choice for a personal gift, and doing something interesting or fun can have more of a lasting impact and value than material items. Like when I visited the Space Needle and explored some of the nicer areas of Seattle (this was pre-2020), as well as witnessed part of a Japanese cultural festival with family. Seeing and doing things that were new and different with people I cared about was a great experience. Getting someone the gift of an experience also doesn’t have to cost much, it could be as simple as taking the person to their favorite camping place or doing an activity with them that they enjoy.
Here are a few more ideas from the internet on graduation gifts: a T-shirt quilt made of shirts from school events, an air fryer, a coffee pot, noise-canceling headphones, a toolset, a mini-refrigerator, a weighted blanket, a planning journal, a laundry bag (not the most exciting but it showed up on every list I found), a congratulations card, a personalized accessory (like jewelry or a tumbler), to-do list stationery and much more.
Whatever you choose to gift a graduate, be it small or big, practical or just for fun, let it come from the heart. I know that sounds cliché, but giving because ‘you have to’ versus giving out of sincerity and love is something which will be felt by the recipient.
— When not occupied with reading, Hannah Rauzi is busy being the web editor for the Idaho County Free Press and The Clearwater Progress.
