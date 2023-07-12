Thesaurus and dictionary photo

Words and their meanings can change over time. Word meanings even vary in other regions that speak the same language but are separated by distance, such as Great Britain and America (the opened book pictured is ‘How To Speak Brit,’ which covers British words unique to that country). Note: none of these reference books contain modern Gen. Z talk but are helpful for essay writing.

 Free Press / Hannah Rauzi

July fun facts: The month of July was named after the Roman general Julius Caesar. One of the flowers of this month is larkspur, which symbolizes lightheartedness, strong bonds of love, and positivity.

Border Days and Fourth of July fun have come and gone, farmers’ markets continue and the Idaho County Fair is set for next month. With kids on summer break, and having more time to spend with them, you might not understand half of what they are saying. Now, I’m a part of the Millennial Generation (sometimes called Generation Y), a generation born in the 1980s to mid or late 1990s, right before Generation Z, with this generation born around the late 1990s and in the early 2010s.

