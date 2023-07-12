July fun facts: The month of July was named after the Roman general Julius Caesar. One of the flowers of this month is larkspur, which symbolizes lightheartedness, strong bonds of love, and positivity.
Border Days and Fourth of July fun have come and gone, farmers’ markets continue and the Idaho County Fair is set for next month. With kids on summer break, and having more time to spend with them, you might not understand half of what they are saying. Now, I’m a part of the Millennial Generation (sometimes called Generation Y), a generation born in the 1980s to mid or late 1990s, right before Generation Z, with this generation born around the late 1990s and in the early 2010s.
Do I understand the modern lingo because I’m born so close to this generation? Not really. I realized how little I understood Gen. Z’s vocabulary when my youngest brother entered his teen years and adopted some of the words of his peers. So, I decided to do some internet research for this article to help me better grasp some of the language of Gen. Z (occasionally called Zoomers).
Note as some slang language can include terms and meanings that I, and the general public, would find offensive/inappropriate, I’ve kept the list G to PG-rated words/phrases.
• Bussin’ – used to describe good food. E.g., “That hamburger was bussin’”
• Fr – abbreviation of “for real,” used in agreement with another.
• Cringe – awkward or embarrassing.
• Drip, dripper, drippy – trendy fashion.
• Sus – short for suspicious or suspect. Often used to refer to a person or situation where it seems something is going on you don’t know about and may think is up to no good.
• Slay – to do something well. E.g., “Go slay that essay!”
• Touch grass – go outside or get in touch with reality. Used to tell someone to take a break from screen use.
• Mid – something mediocre/average.
• Cap – refers to lying. E.g., “That’s cap, man!”
• Glow up – a person has made improvements from who they once were, usually from bad to good. Can also refer to growing out of the awkward stage of puberty.
• Opp – short for opposition. Means one’s enemy/rival.
• Ghost – to stop communicating with someone, usually digitally, without explanation.
• W – short for win. Describes a success.
• Vibe check – to check one’s attitude.
These were only a selection of terms I found from various internet articles associated with Generation Z. Slang expressions come and go. Even now, some of these words may already be out of fashion. As time passes, seeing what stays and fades away will be interesting. You likely can recall words/phrases from your own generation that came like lightning before vanishing just as fast. Anyway, slay your day, go for the W and don’t be cringe.
- When not occupied with reading, Hannah Rauzi is busy being the web editor for the Idaho County Free Press and The Clearwater Progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.