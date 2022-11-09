The colder months keep us inside more as we hunker down for the winter season. It’s a time of year where we are likely to be found huddled in a blanket while binging a favorite show or reading a book. However, there are other things to keep us occupied in our homes, such as keeping our minds healthy and active by learning a language.
Where do I start for that? Should I locate a teacher? Thanks to the modern power of the internet, knowledge is widely available, literally at our fingertips. All you have to do is type a question in the search bar.
I’ve been learning Japanese on Duolingo, which I downloaded on my phone. I practice a little every morning, and it is teaching me the lettering system, audio for sounds/words, has me translate phrases from Japanese into English and vice versa, and is gradually teaching me how to read. I chose Japanese as I’ve been fascinated by the language (more particularly in recent years, as the manga I read sometimes include notes on how some words or phrases don’t translate well) and people say it’s difficult to learn. It’s challenging, as the structure is quite different from English, but I’ve been enjoying the journey as I slowly master more complicated sentences.
There are many websites and apps that can help on your journey to learning a new language or polishing up one you’re rusty on. Here is a tiny sampling of the many programs for learning a foreign language:
• Duolingo – this program has a 4.6-star rating and currently teaches 40 languages (two of which are fictional: Klingon, from “Star Trek,” and High Valyrian, from “Game of Thrones”). Plus, it’s free (with ads).
• Babbel – rated 4.5-stars, this site includes lessons you can do by yourself, as well as live virtual classes with a teacher and other students. There are currently 13 languages available to study with this program.
• Pimsleur – one of the first programs to show up in my search for language learning sites. It has high ratings, a seven-day free trial and teaches 51 languages.
• Speakly – it has a 4.2-star review and a seven-day free trial. It has a selection of European languages available to study.
Do some research and find a program that works for you. There are programs/apps which focus on one language only, borrow or buy a book or, better yet, an audiobook, take an online college course, and much more. The opportunity to learn has never been so accessible. Take the chance and discover something new.
- When not occupied with reading, Hannah Rauzi is busy being the web editor for the Idaho County Free Press and The Clearwater Progress.
