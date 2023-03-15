Books for National Reading Month photo

March is National Reading Month. Pick up a new book or re-read an old favorite.

 Free Press / Hannah Rauzi

Spring is seen as a time of new life, growth, and for hope – hope for sunnier, warmer weather, for change. Many of us eagerly wait for winter’s grasp to lessen and allow the sleeping plants to bloom. However, despite the promise of brighter days, some days are only the cold, the rain, the blah of this time of year.

What can we do to alleviate the dreariness of these cold spring days? Lots of things, such as indoor hobbies, cleaning, lifting weights or doing stretches, etc. One of my favorite indoor (and outdoor) activities is reading. What better time to start, or increase, reading than during National Reading Month (March)?

