Calendar and notebooks photo

Having a calendar and notebooks can help you keep track of your goals.

 Free Press / Hannah Rauzi

Fun fact: January is named after the two-headed Roman god Janus, a god of beginnings, doorways, transitions and endings. (A fitting name for the start of a new year.)

As we enter the year of 2023, it is a common practice to make resolutions at the start of a new year. E.g., I’ll exercise more, I’ll spend less time on electronics and more with family, I’ll improve at this or that, etc. All good goals, but how many of us actually put them into practice and stick to them?

