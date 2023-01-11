Fun fact: January is named after the two-headed Roman god Janus, a god of beginnings, doorways, transitions and endings. (A fitting name for the start of a new year.)
As we enter the year of 2023, it is a common practice to make resolutions at the start of a new year. E.g., I’ll exercise more, I’ll spend less time on electronics and more with family, I’ll improve at this or that, etc. All good goals, but how many of us actually put them into practice and stick to them?
According to an early 2022 article from Psychology Today, written by Gabriel Young, Ph.D., half of the people in the U.S. make New Year resolutions, yet about 25% of these will be broken within the first week.
So, how do we stay committed to our resolution(s)? Here are some ideas:
1. Set specific goals. Your resolution can’t be nebulous, or you will never reach the destination. If you want to lose weight, set a goal, such as losing 50 lbs., if you want to spend less time on your phone, set a time limit, like four hours every day, where you put it away and don’t look at it until the time limit is up.
2. Plan out how to reach your goal. Want to be healthier? Plan to buy little to no heavily processed or high-sugar foods, and set a consistent time to go for a walk or exercise. Want to improve at something? Set a time when you work on that thing for a specific period each day.
3. Track your progress. Having a notebook or making marks on the calendar will help you stay on course, as you will see your progress and find any weak spots that need improvement. I have a notebook for this year to keep track of my goals. I also note where else I am spending my attention so I can make adjustments if needed to better utilize my time and energy.
4. Have an accountability partner/community. If you have a trusted relative or friend, ask them to help you stick to your objective. Maybe it’s checking in to see how you’re doing and providing a moral boost to keep you going after a setback. Perhaps this person has the same goal as you, and you can work together to exercise, eat better, etc., and encourage one another. Or join a class/club centered around the goal you want (yoga class, writing club) to help stay focused, receive feedback and ideas, and grow in the community.
5. Consistency is key. To achieve our goals we must be specific, plan, record, and maybe have a person or group help us. But if we don’t follow through day after day, week after week, our goal can slip away. Attending that exercise class only when we feel like it, only pulling away from our mobile devices if we feel motivated will not change anything. Whether we are having a day of sunshine or the blues, we must stick to our schedule if we hope to cross the bridge to our resolution. Letting our emotions dictate our actions will lead to inconsistency, which leads to letting our goal drift away.
Now, I am not an expert. However, I have read many helpful books and articles throughout the years, and I wanted to share common elements that stuck out to me from them. I hope these will be helpful to you, as well. I also hope you do a little research yourself on how to stay committed to resolutions, as you may find something that works better for you not included in this list.
— When not occupied with reading, Hannah Rauzi is busy being the web editor for the Idaho County Free Press and The Clearwater Progress.
